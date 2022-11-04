Home » Investing Articles » PayPal stock drops below $70! Should I buy?

PayPal stock drops below $70! Should I buy?

The PayPal stock price has dropped to a five-year low. With that in mind, could this be a buying opportunity for me, or is this a value trap?

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) share price is now trading below $70 and has hit a five-year low. This is on the back of its Q3 earnings that resulted in PayPal stock now trading at a ‘reasonable’ price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35. Therefore, I think its shares are worth me considering.

Good numbers don’t pay off

The fintech company actually posted a solid quarter of results, beating analysts’ expectations on its top and bottom lines. As such, I was expecting a positive reaction. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case, but why not?

MetricsAnalysts’ estimatesQ3 2022Q3 2021Change
Revenue$6.81$6.85bn$6.18bn11%
Diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS)$0.63$1.15$0.9225%
Data source: PayPal Q3 2022 earnings report

The devil in the detail was the account metrics. Despite account numbers seeing growth, they still missed analysts’ estimates, albeit by slim margins. It wasn’t helped by the miss in PayPal’s volume metrics either. As a result, investors punished PayPal stock by as much as 20% in after-hours trading.

MetricsAnalysts’ estimatesQ3 2022Q3 2021Change
Total payment volume (TPV)$344.5bn$337.0bn$309.9bn9%
Total payment transactions (TPT)5.8bn5.6bn4.9bn14%
Total active accounts (TAA)438m432m416m4%
Payment transactions per active account (PTPAA)49.450.144.213%
Net new accounts (NNA)3.9m2.9m13.3m-78%
Data source: PayPal Q3 2022 earnings report

Apple and Amazon become Pals

Did the miss on those metrics justify the monumental drop in Paypal stock though? Probably not. So why did its share price drop so violently then? Well, I suspect that this was due to the guidance provided by the board. While management upgraded its guidance on EPS, it was the outlook on revenue that left a sour taste in investors’ mouths.

FY22 guidanceNowBefore
Revenue growth10%11%
Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS)$4.08$3.92
Data source: PayPal Q3 2022 earnings report

Nonetheless, there were still a couple of things I’m feeling celebratory about despite PayPal stock declining. The first would be the partnership with Apple to “enhance offerings for PayPal and Venmo merchants and consumers”. The collaboration allows PayPal’s American consumers to integrate its payment cards into Apple Pay, while also allowing US merchants to accept Apple Pay on their PayPal devices.

The second would be the official announcement that Venmo will now be available as a payment method on Amazon. This could be a boost for the payments firm with the festive season right around the corner. With CFO Gabrielle Rabinovitch citing a slowdown in e-commerce traffic in Q4 so far, she’s hoping that the Apple and Amazon partnerships will help payment volumes in Q4 and onwards.

Capitalising on an overreaction

So, do I rate PayPal stock a buy for my portfolio then? To put it simply, yes. The company’s financials have improved since its last quarter. Its operating and transaction margins saw modest improvements, while operating and free cash flow reached its highest levels. Moreover, its balance sheet remains robust, as cash levels rose 45% since last quarter to $6.66bn. And long-term debt remains at a manageable level of $10.24bn.

PayPal Stock - Financial History.
Data source: PayPal Q3 2022 earnings report

CEO Dan Schulman also reiterated PayPal’s commitment to further cost savings of $1.3bn going into FY23. So the board expects EPS of at least $4.70 next year, which could translate to a 15% improvement! Pair that with the continued innovation from the firm after onboarding CPO John Kim, and I think the future is bright for PayPal.

Although the short-to-medium term remains cloudy due to the current macroeconomic environment, I believe PayPal will do just fine, given its more affluent user base and a strong US dollar. Therefore, with an improved outlook and a declining P/E ratio, I think the sell-off has been a massive overreaction. For that reason, I’ll be loading up my portfolio with more PayPal stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Choong has positions in PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and PayPal Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here's…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

| Alan Oscroft

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airbnb's stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »