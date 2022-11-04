Home » Investing Articles » Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

Airbnb’s stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a buying opportunity for him.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock has been on my watchlist since the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in late 2020. From an investment perspective, I think there’s a lot to like about the company. However, the growth stock has been quite expensive in the past so I’ve never invested.

Recently however, Airbnb’s share price has come right down. In recent days, it has fallen below $100. Is now the time to buy the stock for my portfolio? Let’s take a look.

Is now the time to buy?

Airbnb’s Q3 results, posted earlier this week, showed that the company continues to grow at a healthy rate. For the period, nights and experiences booked totalled 99.7m, up 25% year on year. This pushed revenue up to $2.9bn, an increase of 29% year on year (36% at constant currency).

Importantly, the company is now generating solid profits and free cash flow. For the quarter, net income came in at $1.2bn (its most profitable quarter ever), up 46% year on year (61% at constant currency), while free cash flow was $960m.

It’s worth noting that in the Q3 results, the company noted guest demand remains strong despite macroeconomic uncertainty. However, it also said it expects bookings for Q4 to moderate slightly.

As the impact of the pandemic recedes but macro conditions persist, we expect a continued, albeit choppy, recovery of cross-border travel to be a further tailwind to future results,” the company said in its letter to shareholders.

This last bit appears to have spooked investors and sent the share price below $100. However, looking at these results from a long-term investment perspective, I don’t see anything to worry about.

Are the shares cheap?

What about the stock’s valuation though? Has it come down? Well, at present, Wall Street analysts expect Airbnb to generate earnings per share of $2.81 next year. That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 33.

That’s not a bargain valuation. Yet, given Airbnb’s growth rate, market dominance and brand power, I don’t think it’s that high either. I’d be comfortable buying the stock at that multiple.

Share price targets

One thing that concerns me here however, is that brokers are slashing their price targets for the stock. Since posting its Q3 results, at least 10 brokerage firms have reduced their target prices.

For example, UBS has lowered its to $112 from $120 while Piper Sandler has gone from $121 to $110. Goldman Sachs, which has a ‘sell’ rating on the stock, cut its target price from $100 to $98 (that doesn’t really make any sense, given that the share price is currently lower than this).

While brokers are cutting their price targets like this, the stock could struggle to move meaningfully higher.

My move now

So what’s my plan in relation to Airbnb stock? Well, I am certainly tempted to have a nibble at current prices. I think buying the stock now while it’s down could pay off in the long run.

However, there are a few other stocks that I see as more compelling buys right now. So I’m going to buy them first and then see if I can squeeze Airbnb into my portfolio as well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb, Inc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here's…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

| Alan Oscroft

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, many investors are wondering whether it's a good time to buy Marks and Spencer shares. Edward Sheldon is…

Read more »