Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

2 growth stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

They might be expensive to buy but our writer thinks these growth stocks have excellent long-term outlooks so they’re on his watchlist.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks have been firmly out of favour in 2022. And based on the Bank of England’s prediction that we could be in for a punishing and protracted recession, this might continue for some time.

From my Foolish point of view, I see this as an opportunity. Why? Because I remain convinced that the best recipe for building my wealth is to buy stakes in quality companies when they’re on sale and to hold for years rather than months.

Here are two examples that I’ve got my eye on.

Resilient growth stock

Like most UK growth stocks, investment platform provider AJ Bell (LSE: AJB) isn’t having a good year. Its shares have fallen 13%. However, this is actually a lot better than larger rival Hargreaves Lansdown. The FTSE 100 company has seen its value tumble over 40%.

At least some of this is down to the fact that business at AJ Bell has been fairly resilient.

In last month’s update, the company said that customer numbers had climbed 16% in the year to the end of September and now stood at just under 426,000. Although cash inflows were down on FY21, they were still higher than in FY20. Throw in a solid financial position and things really don’t look bad at all.

There’s just one problem with all this.

Not cheap

Right now, AJ Bell stock trades on a fairly punchy forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25. My concern here is that business may suffer as even the keenest private investor prioritises ‘just getting by’ over saving for the future. So, the share price could have further to fall.

Then again, perhaps that valuation can be justified. AJ Bell is still only just over a third of the size of Hargreaves. This arguably means there’s more room for it to grow and take market share from its rival. The introduction of its Dodl app — designed to make investing as simple as possible — is a good example of how this might happen. Another positive for me is that founder Andrew Bell still remains heavily invested, holding just over a fifth of all shares.

Robust demand

A second growth stock I’m bullish on for the next decade and beyond is Kainos (LSE: KNOS).

The Belfast-based IT support services business specialises in helping organisations and governments digitalise their operations.

As dark as the current economic clouds are, I can’t see demand falling for long. That’s if it falls at all. In its last update, management said that trading continued to be “very strong” and that full-year numbers are expected to hit forecasts.

Long-term hold

Like AJ Bell, Kainos stock is expensive. In fact, it trades on an even higher PE ratio of 31. So, again, there’s a risk of a near-term paper loss if more investors exit. The shares are already down 31% this year.

Even so, valuations matter less the further I look into the future, assuming the company is able to continue doing all the right things. Put another way, a highly-rated stock that can grow earnings every year for a decade would still turn out to be a better buy than a cheap-as-chips stock that struggles to grow earnings at all.

Based on its track record, I think this could be the case with Kainos.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What makes a great investment?

| Stephen Wright

How can I tell whether or not a stock is a good investment? Our author looks at the conditions Warren…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 share at its year low

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown analyses a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low and outlines why he would add it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 of these dividend shares today would earn me £40+ in weekly passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns these dividend shares in his portfolio. Should he now buy some more to give his passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d build wealth by investing £230 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few hundred pounds a month into his Stocks and Shares ISA could help make our writer richer. Here's…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

With the ITM Power share price in pennies, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has seen the ITM Power share price fall over 80% in a year -- but still isn't buying.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 of the safest stocks to buy in November

| Stephen Wright

Looking for safe stocks to buy? No investment is ever 100% safe, but our author's personal buy list includes firms…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 popular penny shares to buy in November?

| Alan Oscroft

Is investing in penny shares a good thing to do in November? As we head towards a recession, there are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Airbnb stock is under $100. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Airbnb's stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at $92. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »