Home » Investing Articles » Which FTSE 100 stocks should I buy in November?

Which FTSE 100 stocks should I buy in November?

Our author is looking for FTSE 100 stocks to buy in November. His top pick has been growing its earnings per share at an average of 13.5% annually.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.

Are there any FTSE 100 stocks that could help me to get rich over time? I think that there are.

Right now, one stands out to me in particular. In my view, Halma (LSE:HLMA) is a terrific stock that I’m looking to buy this month.

Halma

Halma is a collection of businesses that operate in three areas. The first is industrial safety, the second is environmental monitoring, and the third is healthcare.

The company’s plan for making money is straightforward. It attempts to acquire businesses and use the cash that they generate to buy other businesses.

Part of Halma’s strategy is to encourage collaboration between its various businesses within its various segments. A good example of this is Ramtech. 

Ramtech is one of the recent additions to Halma’s safety portfolio. It provides wireless fire detection systems for construction sites.

This adds to Halma’s existing portfolio of fire detection businesses, which also includes Argus and Apollo. The idea is that the three businesses can collaborate and learn together.

Growth

In making acquisitions, Halma targets companies that have significant prospects for organic growth. In the case of Ramtech, that involves two things. 

The first is international expansion. Halma has a geographical presence that allows Ramtech to expand its distribution.

The second is technological expertise. Halma provides a specialist team that Ramtech can call upon to help evolve its technology portfolio, boosting digital growth.

Ramtech is just one of the businesses that is part of Halma. In total, the company is made up of around 43 smaller businesses.

As a result, the overall company has grown at an impressive rate. Over the last five years, earnings per share have increased by an average of 13.5% annually.

Risk

A good amount of Halma’s growth comes from buying other businesses. This means that there’s an inherent risk of overpaying for acquisitions.

I think that this is the biggest risk with Halma from an investment perspective. But I also think that there are some things that offset this risk.

One of the most important factors, in my view, is the size of the business. With a market cap of £8bn, the company has a wide set of opportunities available.

Berkshire Hathaway has a market cap of $641bn. As a result, Warren Buffett points out that it’s difficult to find investments that can make a significant difference to the company.

Halma doesn’t have this problem. Its smaller size means that it can take advantage of opportunities that aren’t significant enough to be attractive to larger companies.

This reduces the risk of overpaying because it means that Halma has a number of choices. If the right price can’t be agreed for a business, there will likely be others.

A stock to buy in November

Halma is my top FTSE 100 stock to buy in November. I already own the stock and I’ll be looking to add to my investment later this month.

I see the company as one of the best businesses in the FTSE 100. And with the stock down around 31% over the last year, I think that this could be a great time to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Halma. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are these dividend shares the best stocks to buy now?

| Stephen Wright

I’ve got my eye on two dividend shares at the moment. Neither has a huge yield, but both are growing…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy in November

| Alan Oscroft

With a bit of cash to invest for generating income, I'm weighing up some dividend stocks with the best long-term…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

1 share I plan to buy in 2023 for stable passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines a share in the FTSE 350 that he wants to add to his income portfolio for monthly…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

2 of the most popular UK stocks right now, according to investors

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two of the most searched-for UK stocks in the market right now and considers whether he would…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is this UK share’s 25% dividend too good to be true?

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines whether this UK share’s incredible dividend yield is a brilliant opportunity or simply too good to be…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d start a Stocks & Shares ISA in November

| Alan Oscroft

A Stocks and Shares ISA might not be the most pressing thing for many people right now. But there are…

Read more »

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

The Jupiter dividend yield could sink. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

This shareholder reckons the Jupiter dividend could plummet next year under a new policy. Here's why he isn't selling his…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should I buy Sainsbury’s shares in November?

| Roland Head

Sainsbury's share price may now be in bargain territory, but there's one problem investors should remember, says Roland Head.

Read more »