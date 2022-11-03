Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 1,850 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 in annual passive income

I’d buy 1,850 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 in annual passive income

Not all dividends are made equal. Some are less resilient than others. But I reckon I can hang my hat on this stock for reliable passive income.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

While it’s true that monopolies can be bad for consumers, they normally make very good investments. And when searching for passive income streams, I find looking at companies with the lion’s share of a particular market tends to be a smart move.

Because these firms have little to no competition, the profits they earn (and the dividends they pay) tend to be reliable. I think there’s one FTSE 100 stock that falls into this category.

A vital business

National Grid (LSE: NG) operates the UK’s gas and electricity transmission networks, so plays a vital role in connecting millions of people to the energy they use. As the owner of this essential infrastructure, it’s essentially a regulated monopoly.

This regulation means that the dividend is unlikely to grow massively year on year, but is very predictable.

National Grid dividend record (as of October 2022)

Year ending 31 MarchTotal dividend per share
2023 54.0p (forecast)
202250.97p
202149.16p
202048.57p
201947.34p
201845.93p

Passive income

Analysts expect National Grid to pay out 54p per share for this financial year (ending 31 March 2023). At today’s share price of 965p, that means a prospective dividend yield of about 5.6%.

To generate £1,000 in annual dividends, I’d need to buy 1,850 shares. These would cost me around £17,850. So, if I had this amount of money, I could buy National Grid shares today and start pocketing a grand a year in passive income.

I don’t have a spare £17,850 lying around. But that doesn’t mean I can’t start small and work my way up to such an amount over time.

Regular investments

For example, if I instead invested £67 a week in National Grid shares at an average price of 965p, I’d reach my £1,000 annual income target within five years. This is assuming the 54p per share payout stays the same, but in reality that will likely trend upwards over time, although that’s not guaranteed.

Reinvesting my dividends would also speed up the process even further, due to the magic of compounding. This would get me to my £1,000 target sooner.

Of course, this is for the purposes of illustration only. Prices (and therefore yields) are constantly fluctuating. But National Grid is a mature, stable business, so I think the stock is a strong candidate to drip-feed cash into to get the ball rolling.

Share price risk

The UK could face rolling blackouts this winter if it cannot secure enough gas due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. National Grid’s CEO John Pettigrew believes British households will find the upcoming winter “financially very, very hard“.

Were rolling blackouts to occur, there’s an obvious risk that this could cause huge volatility in National Grid shares.

However, I remind myself that the dividend hasn’t actually been cut in 26 years. This record seems even more impressive to me when I consider this period included the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, Brexit, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

So I expect National Grid to navigate its way through this winter and come out the other side still paying dividends. As such, I’m looking to add the shares to the income side of my portfolio at the next opportune moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Meta stock. Should I buy it too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has fallen a long way in 2022 and this is attracting value hunters. Is the tech stock worth…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns these 6 stocks. Should I copy him?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the top stocks that Warren Buffett currently owns and compares his own viewpoint on them.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3,000 in FTSE 100 shares to boost my income

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 is home to dozens of high-quality dividend shares. Our writer looks at top picks he’d buy for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares leap 28% from their low. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have surged by 28% since hitting their 2022 low on 28 September. But the FTSE 100 firm carries…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

I’d add this FTSE 250 share to my portfolio for 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies one FTSE 250 share that has struggled this year and reveals why he’d add it to his…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

If the stock market drops, here’s what I’d snap up with £400

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through his game plan for some spare cash if we see the stock market diving lower in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are BP shares about to crash? 

| Harvey Jones

This year's energy crisis has been a boon for BP shares but the company's success has also made it a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap UK stock yields 14% and I’ll buy it ASAP

| Harvey Jones

This UK stock has been hit by global recession fears. But it now looks like a brilliant time to lock…

Read more »