Home » Investing Articles » Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest in them today?

Latest posts by Nathan Marks (see all)
Published
Solar panels fields on the green hills

Image source: Getty Images

My investments and interest in renewable energy stocks are based on optimism for a greener future. Moreover, 2022 has highlighted the risks in fossil fuel dependency. Due to climate change and energy security concerns, there’s huge investment from public and private sectors into a variety of renewable energy sources.

Thinking ahead 25 years, it’s hard for me to imagine a world that hasn’t significantly shifted towards renewables. However, the returns I might get from an investment in such stocks are less predictable. Let’s asses the cases for and against investing in them today. 

Volatility

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index can be considered a benchmark, aiming to measure the performance of companies in global clean energy-related businesses. This year the index has declined 11%. That’s a dismal return considering fossil fuel giants like BP, Shell and Exxon are up 33%, 40% and 74%, respectively. The index has also been hugely volatile over the last decade.

YearTotal Return
2012-18.01%
201358.37%
20143.96%
201522.15%
2016-19.86%
201713.04%
2018-0.16%
201937.75%
2020137.82%
2021-23.84%
Yearly returns of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index

My main case against buying renewable energy stocks today is this volatility. To clarify, I’m not just talking about the fluctuations in stock prices but the uncertainty that these trends may represent. Will future energy be sourced from batteries, hydrogen, nuclear, solar, wind, a combination of all the above or something else entirely? This is unclear to me. Even if I’m able to accurately predict this, which company or companies will come out on top?

For example, hydrogen looks like a promising alternative to fossil fuels. If it becomes a key piece of a net-zero puzzle, will innovative UK companies such as ITM Power and Ceres Power be the beneficiaries? Or will today’s leading energy companies lead the way?

They certainly have the financial resources to do so. Last quarter, Exxon smashed records when reporting its highest quarterly profits ever. Other fossil fuel energy companies are enjoying similar windfalls. Perhaps the best investment in renewable energy stocks today is actually an investment in the oil and gas juggernauts.

Needle in a haystack

I believe there are comparisons with the dotcom bubble in the 1990s. There were a number of innovative companies within a new and largely misunderstood tech sector. However, many went bust or their share prices never returned to their highs. Despite this, an investment in the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite would have rewarded patient investors over two decades.

Renewable energy stocks aren’t in a bubble. Yet this example suggests I may be wise to invest in a promising sector rather than betting on individual stocks. Why find the needle in the haystack when I can just buy the haystack? It also highlights the importance of taking a long-term approach.

One option is to invest in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. It’s one of the most popular renewable energy ETFs and aims to reflect the returns of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. I’d be happy adding it to my portfolio in the coming months. But if I do, I’ll strap myself in for a long and bumpy ride.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Nathan Marks has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Premier African Minerals share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the surge in the Premier African Minerals share price and the progress at the exciting lithium…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Taylor Wimpey shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares pay a big dividend. But overall, they haven't been a good investment over the last 12 months…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: can Rolls-Royce shares recover?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been below £1 since April. With the company set to report its Q3 earnings this week, can…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,035 shares of this FTSE stock for a £200 monthly income

| Roland Head

I reckon this 7%-yielding FTSE stock could provide me with a reliable second income to boost my monthly earnings.

Read more »