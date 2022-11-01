Home » Investing Articles » 2 juicy dividend shares I’m eyeing up for November with £500

2 juicy dividend shares I’m eyeing up for November with £500

Jon Smith explains two dividend shares that he likes from mining and property that could do well as we head into the next year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.

Image source: Getty Images

The new month brings some new opportunities to tackle some old problems. UK inflation hit 10.1% in September, the same level it was at back in July. Without banging the same old drum too hard, I think that dividend shares are a good way for me to offset some of this inflationary pressure. The income isn’t a perfect counterbalance, but it’s certainly one of my best options for a spare £500 as we hit November!

Mining for income gems

The first stock I’m keen on is the BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM). The investment trust focuses on holding a collection of shares within the commodity space. It also has the option to hold up to 10% of assets in physical metals (like gold).

At the moment, the dividend yield sits at 7.14%, with the share price also up 7.98% over the past year. I think this is a smart buy for me at the moment as I have one eye already on 2023. I think that companies in this sector should continue to benefit from the volatility in metal prices next year. On top of this, I think there are strong use cases for different metals rising significantly in value. For example, lithium should continue to move higher due to its role in electric vehicle batteries.

Some of the top holdings have done very well in 2022, providing me with confidence in the stock-picking ability from the trust manager. For example, Glencore is one of the largest holdings, with 8.44% of the portfolio.

This can also be flipped to a risk as the trust has some large, concentrated positions. This means that if one stock underperforms, it could drag down the overall price. From a dividend perspective, if a large payer such as Rio Tinto cuts the dividend, my income payout could be quite negatively impacted.

A dividend share in property

I think I’ll put the other £250 in Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR). As far as names go, the stock really does what it says on the tin! The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns supermarket property that it leases out to major chains including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

In this way, the fund should rise in value over time due to the capital appreciation from the assets held. Yet crucially, it should provide a steady stream of income in the form of dividends from the lease payments received. At the moment the dividend yield is 5.81%.

Even though the property market in general could be in for a tough patch, I think this area of commercial property should be fine as we go into winter. Supermarkets are defensive stocks that usually perform well even in a recession. This is because the goods offered are essential for consumers.

If the supermarket has steady demand, payments to the income REIT should continue to be paid. I don’t see a scenario where a major UK supermarket gets into financial trouble in the near term.

There’s a risk that the value of the property owned by the REIT falls. However, I’m not too concerned about this as unless the business sells the plot, it won’t realise this as a loss.

Both of the above stocks will go some way to help me offset the impact of inflation. I’m considering buying both stocks in November.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Ocado shares after deal news?

| Roland Head

Ocado's share price has surged following a major new customer win. Has this former FTSE 100 stock reached a turning…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

The JD Wetherspoon share price has halved. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After a big fall, does the JD Wetherspoon share price look half full or half empty to this shareholder? Should…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in November?

| Stephen Wright

Share prices are well down since the start of the year. But could interest rate decisions and inflation data start…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently offer a dividend yield of over 9%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his investment…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Are renewable energy stocks a no-brainer buy?

| Nathan Marks

Despite a decade of volatility, our writer is optimistic about the long-term future of renewable energy stocks. Should he invest…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the Ceres Power share price bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Is the current Ceres Power share price a possible bargain for our writer's portfolio? He's not yet convinced it is…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

3 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying in November

| Tom Hennessy

There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a bona-fide bargain, and fortunately for many FTSE 100 shares are currently in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Elon Musk says Tesla can be bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Should I invest?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Elon Musk believes Tesla's market-cap will increase significantly from here. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should invest in the…

Read more »