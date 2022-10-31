Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce’s share price is soaring! Time to pile in?

Rolls-Royce’s share price is soaring! Time to pile in?

The Rolls-Royce share price has been battered in 2022. But could we be witnessing the beginning of a long-term turnaround?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce’s (LSE: RR) share price has bounced back from its lows in mid-October. In fact, the FTSE 100 enginebuilder has risen by around 15% in just three weeks.

Demand for Rolls-Royce shares hasn’t risen on the back of any company- or industry-specific news. They’ve been carried higher by an improvement of broader investor confidence in recent days.

Should I join the stampede and buy the troubled blue-chip share?

Danger here

Rolls-Royce has exposure to many different engineering markets and industries. However, its fortunes are closely tied to those of the airline industry. Its civil aerospace division generates more than 40% of underlying revenues.

So a bet on Rolls-Royce shares can be seen as a bet on the travel sector. And an uncertain outlook here worries me as a potential investor. Jet sales and aircraft servicing revenues depend on strong airline profits and flight activity.

Recovery to slow?

The precariousness facing the airline sector is highlighted in a fresh report from Bain & Company. For 2022, analysts at the management consultancy have upgraded their revenues estimates for the industry. They now expect turnover to hit $525bn this year, or 84% of pre-pandemic levels.

However, Bain said that it expects a lower rate of growth over the next 18 months as discretionary spending begins to decline.

The firm said that its current growth estimates could be downgraded too, “amid mounting recession concerns in many key economies” and turbulence with OPEC+ resulting in recent cuts to oil supplies”. It added that business travel isn’t tipped to recover fully until 2025.

Graphic showing global air travel demand forecasts
Source: Bain & Company

Defence demand

The problem for Rolls-Royce is that it also supplies product to other cyclical industries. So as the chances of an economic downturn increase, its broader profits outlook worsens.

On the plus side, the business also generates considerable revenues from defence customers. This provides it with some welcome earnings visibility as defence budgets remains broadly unaffected by economic conditions.

In fact, its defence division enjoys huge long-term opportunities as global arms spending soars. Statista thinks defence expenditure in the US — a major user of Rolls-Royce aircraft engines — will grow strongly every year over the next decade.

Chart showing predicted growth in US arms spending
Source: Statista

The verdict

However, this isn’t enough to encourage me to invest. Even the bright long-term outlook for the airline industry will not tempt me to buy Rolls-Royce shares.

This is because of the company’s gigantic debt pile. It stood at $5.1bn as of June, and a slump in the global economy will hamper its ability to pay this down.

Consequently, Rolls could struggle to fund its growth programmes. It might also have trouble restarting its dividend programme (the engineer hasn’t paid a dividend since 2019).

Today, Rolls-Royce’s share price trades on a whopping price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio north of 270 times. This is far, far too high, in my opinion, given its high-risk profile. So I’d rather buy other UK shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

I believe these 2 dividend stocks are practically money machines!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two dividend stocks continuing to increase shareholder dividends even as inflation heats up.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock I plan to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in November!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant bargains following further volatility in October. Here's one I'm looking to buy in…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock I’d buy in 2023 for passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a dividend stock in the FTSE 350 that he'd add to the income-generating portion of his portfolio…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2k in Manchester United shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

The Premier League club has struggled lately but remains a giant in world football. How would I have done buying…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

9.9% yield! Here’s the Taylor Wimpey dividend forecast to 2023

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields at Taylor Wimpey sit close to double-digit territory. So should I buy more of the company for my…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

Towering disappointment

| Owain Bennallack

Most investing textbooks will tell you commercial property – or real estate, as US authors prefer – is a useful…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 high-dividend stocks! Should I buy them in November?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best blue chips to buy to boost my dividend income. Here are two dividend stocks whose…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

3 stocks I will ‘never’ sell

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's favourite holding period is forever. Which three stocks does our writer never intend to sell? And which one…

Read more »