Home » Investing Articles » Why isn’t the FTSE soaring?

Why isn’t the FTSE soaring?

The FTSE has stabilised this week after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. But with pragmatic policies now expected, why isn’t the index soaring?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 tanked in September after the British government announced some heavily-criticised fiscal policies. It’s fair to say that Liz Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, well and truly spooked markets.

But now Rishi Sunak is in office and has been promising stability. So why is the FTSE still down? And what should I be doing?

What spooked markets?

Kwarteng’s mini-budget in September was not what the markets wanted to hear. Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) criticised the UK government’s tax plan, warning that the measures will add to inflation and increase inequality. 

The ex-chancellor’s unfunded tax cuts and spending plans would have required more international borrowing and the news sent the pound falling to its worst position against the dollar in decades.

With interest rates poised to be hiked even higher, the FTSE 100 fell from highs above 7,500 in August to lows of 6,800. The FTSE 250 fell from well over 20,000 to under 17,000.

Positive signs

Now Sunak is in office and it appears that stability is his core objective. While the budget will have to wait until mid-November, we know he’s intent on balancing the books and not creating debts for future generations. This means less international borrowing, and UK government bonds are already looking less risky.

We’ll have to see what’s in the budget but, let’s face it, it’s going to be better for markets than Kwarteng’s September statement.

But there is also the matter of natural gas prices. Commodities are at the centre of this global economic crisis, contributing both directly and indirectly to inflation. But natural gas prices have been falling over the past three months and, on Tuesday, dropped below €100 per megawatt hour for the first time since 14 June. Prices in the UK dropped to 180p per therm on Monday, down 72% from their peak. It’s also worth noting that gas storage facilities in Europe are almost full.

This is certainly good news. Firstly, sustained lower gas prices will reduce inflation both directly and indirectly. But, secondly, it could mean the government’s pledge (or new targeted pledge) for a household energy cap would cost a lot less. ING said that, if prices remained the same, keeping the energy cap in place for two years would cost around £50bn – significantly below estimates of £140bn in August when prices first spiked.

But with these positive signs, why isn’t the market soaring? Well, it may take some time for investor confidence to return.

What am I doing?

I’m not a perennial bull, but I see now as good time to buy. Despite recession concerns, I’m still looking at banks. Higher interest rates are pushing margins up. Banks, such as Lloyds, tanked under Truss. The Bank of England hiked rates in response to Kwarteng’s inflationary budget and this caused banks to remove lending products.

But with Sunak in charge, and what we expect to be a less inflationary fiscal policy, I’m expecting the banking sector to perform much better.

I’m also looking at air travel, like IAG. With demand remaining strong, and fuel prices falling, the outlook could be improving for the sector.

I already own shares in IAG and Lloyds, but I’m looking to purchase more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With hardly any savings at 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Could this handful of lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett help our writer build his wealth? He thinks so --…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality businesses consistently can lead to a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares with juicy yields to buy before November!

| Dr. James Fox

With the market tanking over the past two months, I've been on the lookout for cheap shares to add to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 top stocks to buy following the early autumn sell-off!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm on the lookout for stocks to buy after the market tanked in the months since late August. And these…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in UK shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Right now, I see UK shares as a good place to put my money. But there are pros and cons…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share in 2023 for monthly passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a FTSE 100 share that he would add to his portfolio in 2023 to generate consistent monthly…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 income stocks with huge dividend yields?

| Dr. James Fox

These two income stocks have huge dividend yields. But does that mean they're right for my portfolio or is this…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Where will the Woodbois share price go next?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has had a pretty volatile ride in 2022. But that's nothing new for a company that…

Read more »