Home » Investing Articles » 2 top stocks to buy following the early autumn sell-off!

2 top stocks to buy following the early autumn sell-off!

I’m on the lookout for stocks to buy after the market tanked in the months since late August. And these two shares are at the top of my list.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

Following the recent volatility, which has largely pushed shares downwards, I’ve been on the lookout for stocks to buy. There’s good reason for this. Having hovered around 7,500 for much of August, the FTSE 100 fell as low as 6,800 this month. As a result, there’s a host of quality stocks trading at knockdown prices.

The return of stability

I take long positions when investing but, like many others, I was a concerned with damage-limitation before and during Liz Truss’s premiership. A host of arguably reckless fiscal policies sent the markets into freefall.

But now things are looking more stable, although the markets haven’t recovered. Rishi Sunak’s rhetoric suggests a much more responsible fiscal policy, which will result in less government borrowing and, hopefully, less need for the Bank of England (BoE) to hike interest rates.

While we will have to wait a few weeks for the budget, it looks like the market will remain fairly stable, albeit at a depressed rate, until we know exactly what the government’s plans are.

Big winners

Banks tanked in September and October after the mini-budget spooked markets and rumours suggested Truss was looking to use quantitative easing to avert a £10bn payout to banks. And then there were concerns that the BoE would need to hike interest rates even higher following the inflationary budget. As rates rose, some banks took lending products off the market.

But now, the medium-term future for banks appears to be in a much more stable. There are still concerns about recession and the impact this will have on credit quality. However, interest rates are likely to remain high, but will unlikely grow at a rate that is prohibitive to lending.

Higher rates mean higher Net Interest Margins (NIMs). This is a big deal for banks. For over a decade we’ve had near-zero base rates.

I’m looking to add more HSBC shares to my portfolio. It’s trading near its 52-week low, and despite concerns about the macroeconomic environment, it’s recently outperformed analysts’ predictions. The bank posted a pre-tax profit of $3.15bn for the three months to 30 September, down from $5.4bn last year, but above the $2.45bn consensus analysts estimated.

The bank also has a handsome dividend yield of 4.3% and trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight. It’s more expensive than Lloyds — which I also like right now — but it’s more diversified, increasingly focusing on high growth markets in the Far East.

Housebuilders are arguably up against it right now, but with Truss’s premiership over, things are looking a lot more rosy. Cost inflation is set to be 5% next year while house prices are expected to remain flat. That’s clearly not good news, but housebuilder stocks are down massively.

Crest Nicholson is a top pick for my portfolio. The property developer had a year’s worth of profits wiped out by the cladding crisis. It’s now trading 44% down over 12 months and down 65% over five years. And I think it’s now starting to look cheap. It has a P/E ratio of just 5.9 and I think its focus on higher-end housing in the south of England will likely insulate it from demand-related challenges.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Crest Nicholson, HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares as gas weakens, or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares have pushed upwards this week on the back of positive results. So am I too late to buy…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the FTSE soaring?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE has stabilised this week after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. But with pragmatic policies now expected, why isn't…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With hardly any savings at 40, I’d use the Warren Buffett method and aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Could this handful of lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett help our writer build his wealth? He thinks so --…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality businesses consistently can lead to a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares with juicy yields to buy before November!

| Dr. James Fox

With the market tanking over the past two months, I've been on the lookout for cheap shares to add to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in UK shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Right now, I see UK shares as a good place to put my money. But there are pros and cons…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share in 2023 for monthly passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a FTSE 100 share that he would add to his portfolio in 2023 to generate consistent monthly…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 income stocks with huge dividend yields?

| Dr. James Fox

These two income stocks have huge dividend yields. But does that mean they're right for my portfolio or is this…

Read more »