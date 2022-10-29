Home » Investing Articles » This popular FTSE 100 share looks dirt-cheap to me

This popular FTSE 100 share looks dirt-cheap to me

This FTSE 100 share has crashed by 27% over the past 12 months. But after 2022’s price falls, I see this widely held stock as offering compelling value.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past 35 years, I’ve gradually realised that investing is as much an art as it is a science. Also, I’ve learnt that luck plays at least as big a part as skill when deciding when and where to invest. Even so, when I look at the UK’s FTSE 100 index today, I can’t help but see deep value hiding away in cheap UK shares.

The Footsie dodges the global meltdown

Since the end of 2021, the FTSE 100 has lost less than 4.6% of its value. Adding in at least 3% for cash dividends already paid out in 2022 takes the index’s return closer to zero. That may not sound very attractive, but it’s a completely different story across the Atlantic.

In the US, the S&P 500 index has slumped by 18.2% this calendar year. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has crashed by over 29% in 2022. And while other major stock markets have followed US shares down, the London market has been a relatively calm port in this global storm.

Barclays shares take a beating

Earlier this year, my wife and I both bought shares in big UK bank Barclays (LSE: BARC). To us, stock in the ‘Blue Eagle’ bank looked undervalued then — and may be even cheaper right now.

At its 52-week high, Barclays stock peaked at 219.6p on 14 January. Alas, global stock markets imploded after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. At its 2022 low, this FTSE 100 share crashed to just 132.06p on 12 October. On Friday, it closed at 146.44p, down more than a quarter (-26.5%) over the past 12 months. The stock has also shed almost a fifth (-19.9%) of its value over five years. Ouch.

A dirt-cheap share?

Currently, Barclays has a market value of £23.8bn — a mere fraction of its pre-2008 highs. In my view, this price collapse has pushed this Footsie share deep into the bargain bin. Today, this popular stock trades on a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9, for an earnings yield of 20.4%. That’s one of the highest earnings yields on the entire London market.

In addition, Barclays shares offer an enticing dividend yield of 4.3% a year, a little above the FTSE 100’s. Impressively, this cash yield is covered a hefty 4.8 times by earnings, which suggests that it’s rock-solid and also has plenty of room for growth.

Bad times ahead?

But dark clouds have gathered on the horizon for Barclays and other big-cap firms. A toxic combination of soaring inflation, sky-high energy and fuel bills, rising interest rates and collapsing consumer confidence indicate a UK recession may be inevitable. But Barclays’ balance sheet is stronger than it’s ever been, with billions of pounds of spare capital to absorb future bad debts and loan losses.

In summary, 2022-23 is set to be a tough time for UK businesses, both big and small. Yet to me, this stock offers outstanding value to a patient, long-term investor like me. And if Barclays stock slides again, I may even buy more shares!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Can we really trust today’s high-yielding dividend stocks?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of top dividend stocks offering massive yields. Does this offer a sustainable passive income…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I bought for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have crashed in 2022. But I see recovery potential in one and deep value in…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is it a good time to buy penny stock Woodbois?

| James J. McCombie

The price of penny stock Woodbois is down 36% this year and just hit a new 52-week low. Can it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d invested £1,000 in ASOS shares at the start of 2022

| Paul Summers

ASOS shares have had a horrible 2022. So will our writer be selling his position, or does he see value…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Interest rates are going higher but I’m still buying shares for passive income

| Paul Summers

Galloping interest rates make cash saving accounts more attractive, right? Our writer completely disagrees.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

An investing lesson from the falling Rolls-Royce share price

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has tumbled 40% in a year. What has shareholder Christopher Ruane learnt -- and how will…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to buy as oil and gas prices cool!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores which FTSE 100 shares may benefit the most from cooling energy prices after a summer of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 30, this Warren Buffett technique is worth a million!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

I can still be an ISA millionaire if I stick to Warren Buffett’s investment approach and remain disciplined throughout the…

Read more »