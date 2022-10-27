More on Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are snapping up Tesla shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

The Tesla share price has almost halved since the start of 2022. Here's why I'm considering buying the electric car…

Does the Unilever share price make it one to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The fallen Unilever share price is helping push the dividend yield up. And it's a long-term progressive dividend to start…

UK shares are ‘uninvestable’, right? What rubbish!

| Cliff D'Arcy

UK shares have taken a beating since mid-August, as the government, the pound and bond prices lurched from crisis to…

Down 97%! Can Aston Martin shares get any cheaper?

| Christopher Ruane

Owning Aston Martin shares has been disastrous in recent years. Christopher Ruane explains why he still has no plans to…

The Lloyds share price fell after this bad news

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price took another fall on Thursday morning, after revealing this shock in its latest quarterly results. What…

Why has the Argo Blockchain share price soared?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price has surged in a matter of days -- but crashed over the course of months.…

3 places I’m looking for cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer spills the beans on a trio of sectors where he often hunts for cheap shares he can add…

Should I buy this investment trust over more Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage shares have lagged one of its tech-focused rivals. Paul Summers considers whether it's time for him to buy…

