Home » Investing Articles » A Warren Buffett-like FTSE 100 share I’d buy in November!

A Warren Buffett-like FTSE 100 share I’d buy in November!

This Warren Buffett-style stock has sunk in value during 2022. But I’ve held on to my shares and plan to buy more very soon. Here, I’ll explain why.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

I don’t have a bottomless pit of cash to draw upon. But Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH) is a Warren Buffett-like share of which I’d like to boost my holdings in November.

Coca-Cola HBC’s share price remains vastly cheaper than it was 12 months ago. In fact, it trades at a whopping 24% discount.

The descent reflects the impact of the war in Eastern Europe on its operations. It also underlines the threat that revenues could slump as consumer spending power sinks.

I’m thinking of using this weakness as an excuse to go dip buying however. Its current forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.5 times sits well below its historical average.

What’s more, latest financials from US-listed The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) have reinvigorated my appetite for the stock.

Fizzy results

Coca-Cola is one of billionaire Buffett’s favourite stocks. He’s held shares in the soft drinks giant since 1988. And today, it is the third-largest holding within his Berkshire Hathaway investment firm.

Brand power is an important quality that Buffett searches for when he chooses which stocks to buy. Coca-Cola’s update on Wednesday reveals how powerful this weapon is.

Organic revenues at the Coke, Sprite and Dr Pepper manufacturer leapt 16% in the three months to September, it said. Volumes ticked 4% higher year on year. And operating profit at constant exchange rates jumped 18% year on year.

Coca-Cola has been hiking prices in response to mounting costs. But thanks to the colossal popularity of its products, sales and volumes continue to rise. Demand remains rock-solid even as inflation sits at multi-decade highs.

In fact, Coca-Cola hiked its full-year forecasts on the back of its third-quarter performance.

A Buffett-like beauty

Coca-Cola HBC’s role as bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company gives it the same benefits of brand power. But the similarities don’t end there.

Coca-Cola HBC also has considerable strength in depth. It bottles fizzy pop along with juice, water, tea, coffee and energy drinks. It also has exposure to increasingly popular categories (such as low-calorie drinks which it serves through its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar product).

This helps protect revenues from changing consumer tastes and allows it to exploit fast-growing categories.

Like its US partner, Cola-Cola HBC has a huge geographic footprint as well. This provides protection to earnings in case of localised problems. And it gives the FTSE 100 firm exposure to developing and emerging markets in Eastern Europe and Africa.

Mark the date

Coca-Cola HBC is due to release its own financial update on 8 November. I think earnings here could also beat expectations for the third quarter, resulting in impressive share price gains of its own.

The soft drinks market is a incredibly competitive one. And this presents a huge risk to the FTSE 100 company. But Coca-Cola HBC’s brilliant track record versus its rivals provides me with reassurance.

I believe recent price weakness makes this Buffett-like stock a great buy for long-term investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Coca-Cola HBC. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’d buy 3,010 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Andrew Mackie

Building a passive income stream is a key strategy of my investment philosophy. This high-yielding gem of a stock is…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares are crashing! Is it time to buy Google?

| Stephen Wright

Alphabet shares are falling hard after earnings from the last quarter came in light. Is this bump in the road…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Cash is trash: the best stocks to buy to beat 10% inflation

| Dan Coates

It’s time I put my spare cash to work to protect against the 10.1% inflation rate. Here’s how I’m choosing…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

The stock market is just gambling, right? Wrong! Here’s why

| Cliff D'Arcy

Many people believe that the stock market is either outright gambling or rigged by the big players. Here's why I…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £600 in Greatland Gold shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Greatland Gold shares since October 2020, and examines how much £600 invested at…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

4 top REITs I’d like to buy to boost my passive income

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best property stocks to give me a healthy second income. Here are several REITs I think…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

After Tuesday’s slide, is the HSBC share price a bargain buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Though the HSBC share price has held up in 2022, it took a hit on Tuesday after the bank's quarterly…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share that is at its lowest price this year

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown highlights the pros and cons of a FTSE 100 share that recently hit its one-year low, and why…

Read more »