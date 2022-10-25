Home » Investing Articles » Should I bet on the Flutter Entertainment share price going up?

Should I bet on the Flutter Entertainment share price going up?

With the gambling and gaming markets growing, James Beard considers whether the Flutter Entertainment share price is odds-on to rise.

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past five years, the Flutter Entertainment (LSE: FLTR) share price has increased by over 40%. However, it’s currently down 35% from the all-time high that was reached in March 2021.

I wonder whether it will achieve these levels again?

History

Flutter Entertainment was created in 2016 by the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair. Since then, it has grown through acquisition, buying gambling companies in Canada, Georgia and Italy. To diversify, it has also acquired a US fantasy sports operator, and an online bingo website and app.

This period of expansion has seen sales increase by £4.3bn in four years.

Although most of its £6bn revenue in 2021 was generated online, Flutter Entertainment still operates 600 shops on the high street.

Growing markets

According to Technavio, a market research company, the world’s gambling market will be worth $565bn by 2025, an increase of $220bn in five years. This excludes the online gaming market, which Acumen believes could be worth $132bn by 2030.

That’s all good news for the “world’s leading online sports betting and gaming operator“.

FIFA said that bookmakers took $155bn during the 2018 World Cup. This year’s tournament which, ironically, is to be held in Qatar (one of the few countries in the world where gambling is illegal), is expected to beat that figure.

Flutter Entertainment should therefore be one of the winners from this year’s competition.

Half-year results

Investors liked the half-year results that were released in August, with the share price soaring 14% on the day.

The company disclosed an 11% year on year growth in revenue, and an increase in its average monthly number of customers to 8.7m.

Interest rates

However, spending on gambling and gaming is discretionary.

A backdrop of rising interest rates, which adversely impacts on the disposable incomes of customers, is not good news for the company.

Flutter Entertainment is also exposed to rising borrowing costs, through its relatively high level of debt. Borrowings were £62m at the end of 2017 but, four years later, had increased to £3.8bn. This is to be expected, given that a large proportion of its acquisitions have been funded by debt.

The company currently has a gearing ratio of 4.1 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). This compares to its medium-term target of one-to-two times. Achieving this milestone is important because, at this point, the company has committed to reviewing its dividend policy.

A dividend was last paid in October 2019.

When the company released its results during the first week of August, a downturn in spending by its customers hadn’t been seen. But since then, central banks around the world have been raising interest rates.

What have I concluded?

At the moment, I feel it’s too much of a gamble for me to invest in Flutter Entertainment.

Although the markets in which it operates are growing rapidly, I fear that the coming economic headwinds and rising interest rates will dent its revenues.

I also like to own shares in companies that pay a dividend.

I’m therefore going to keep the company on my watchlist and review the situation in the new year.

Who knows, perhaps by then England will have won the World Cup. But then again, I wouldn’t bet on that either.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a million by investing £1,000 each month in shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would aim for a million in a couple of decades through steady investment in both…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

The Next share price is picking up. Has it passed rock bottom?

| Alan Oscroft

There's surely only so far the Next share price can fall, isn't there? Things could change when we see the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why I’d add this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the latest share he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy in November

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is a great place to find bargain stocks today. Here are two cut-price UK shares I'm considering…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend aristocrats I’d buy and hold for years

| James J. McCombie

FTSE 100 stocks Diageo, Relx, and Spirax-Sarco have consistently increased their dividends for years -- and attracted my attention.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 dividend share I’d buy now for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for dividend shares, I found one FTSE 100 stock with a cash yield of 11.3%. I already…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100, next stop 8,000 points?

| Alan Oscroft

It seemed like the FTSE 100 might be heading back above 7,000 points. But what might Footsie shares look like…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed under $10! Is it safe for me to invest?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' has lost nearly 50% of its value in one month. With risks multiplying, is it too…

Read more »