Home » Investing Articles » After jumping 21% in a week, is now the time to buy Netflix shares?

After jumping 21% in a week, is now the time to buy Netflix shares?

Jon Smith reviews the Q3 results and the impact it had on Netflix shares, before making a conclusion about whether to buy.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a wild roller coaster ride for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in 2022. After spooking investors with concerns around falling subscribers and a lower growth outlook, the stock has been in the doldrums. Yet thanks to better-than-expected Q3 results, Netflix shares shot higher and managed to finish the week strongly. Should I jump on the bandwagon and buy?

Digging into the results

The Q3 results were ahead of expectations across key metrics including revenue, operating income and membership numbers. The main one that impressed me was the 4.5% year-on-year growth in paid subscribers.

Why is this important? Much of the 56% fall in the share price over the last year came from the poor Q3 2021 results where subscriber numbers dropped to 213m from 220m the previous quarter. Concerns around whether people were cutting back on Netflix, or simply switching to competitors, caused the share price to fall sharply.

Therefore, the fact that we’re seeing the numbers increase again is a good sign that the company is back on track.

Another part of the results that I think was a smart move was the announcement regarding a cheaper ad-supported plan. Not only should this attract new users with the lower price point, but it should also increase revenue via the companies that pay to advertise.

A lot of potential upside for Netflix shares

Even with the 21% rally last week, the growth stock is still a long way away from the highs of the past year. It closed Friday at $291, with the year high at $700.

From that angle, it’s clear that there’s plenty of room to run higher in the coming year. I think what will be critical in achieving this is how the next quarter goes. If the business can beat expectations again, it’ll prove that this wasn’t just a flash-in-the-pan period.

There was a lot of concern around the falling membership numbers before the Q3 results and so investors are understandably wary about the future. Another solid quarter of earnings should mean this concern is quashed, with investors then starting to pile in.

One issue I do have relates to the impact of foreign exchange movements. The US dollar has strengthened significantly this year (circa 20%), with the euro and British pound weakening. Netflix has to repatriate earnings from these regions back to dollars. But as the home currency is strong while the others are weak, it has a negative impact. In fact, the results had an entire page detailing this, concluding that it will negatively impact revenue by $1bn!

The business clearly needs to better manage the treasury operations to mitigate or hedge some of this risk.

Although I do like the Netflix business model, I think it’s a little too soon for me to get excited and buy the stock. Rather, I’m going to wait until the next trading update to see if the membership base is still showing signs of growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Alibaba stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Nathan Marks

Alibaba stock has been incredibly volatile since its 2014 IPO. So, here’s how much I’d have today if I’d bought…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month in income shares to target a four-figure passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer use income shares to generate more than £1,000 annually in just a few years? He thinks so…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 bargains I can spot with the FTSE 100 below 7,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith thinks he can take advantage of the fall in the FTSE 100 by picking up some stocks that…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at two UK dividend stocks he reckons could boost his retirement portfolio prospects, and explains why he…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in November?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at what might happen to the stock market next month -- and explains how he plans to…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £30 a month? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Using around a pound a day, our writer thinks he could set up a second income stream that pays out…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 in the FTSE 250 today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why and how he'd go about building a portfolio of FTSE 250 shares today, even with limited…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy this bargain FTSE 100 stock to generate passive income in 2023 and beyond!

| Nathan Marks

Many high-quality stocks look cheap today. Here’s one resilient, dividend-paying stock that our writer would buy to start generating passive…

Read more »