Home » Investing Articles » A lifelong second income for £30 a month? Here’s how

A lifelong second income for £30 a month? Here’s how

Using around a pound a day, our writer thinks he could set up a second income stream that pays out far into the future. Here’s his plan.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

Earning a second income could always come in handy – perhaps now more than ever.

One practical method I use to try and earn such an income is investing in shares that can pay me dividends. Not only does that require little effort, it also needs no meaningful upfront capital. From a standing start, here is how I would try to follow this method by putting aside £30 each month.

Saving and investing

At the core of this plan is the idea of putting aside some money every month and investing it in shares. I could simply use whatever I have left over at the end of the month to do this.

But the reason I prefer to set a monthly target is because I think doing that could help my mind stay focussed on the goal, even when other priorities pop up.

I would collect the money in a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA. That way, once I had enough saved up and my eye on some shares I wanted to buy, I would be ready to start investing.

Choosing shares to generate a second income

What sort of shares could help me hit my goal? Not all shares pay dividends. Even those that do can stop at any time. So I would diversify my funds across a range of shares.

To pay dividends, a company needs to throw off excess cash. That should be in the future, not the past. That may sound obvious, but a lot of investors fixate on firms’ historical dividends. But such an approach can be misleading. Miner Rio Tinto has a yield of 11%, for example. But with many metal prices falling, I would be surprised if buying the shares today could earn me that yield a couple of years from now.

So I would focus on companies I thought had a good chance of producing steady or growing profits over the long term that could fund dividends.

An example income share

An example of such a share I could own in my portfolio is supermarket chain Sainsbury’s. I expect demand for groceries and online shopping to remain strong for years, or even decades. With its supermarkets and online Argos operations, Sainsbury can benefit from a strong market position. I do not own it, but if I had spare cash to invest I would be happy to buy.

At the moment, Sainsbury shares yield 7.1%. That means for every £100 I invested in the shares, I would hopefully earn just over £7 in dividends each year.

Putting my plan into action

That monthly £30 investment pot adds up to £360 in a year. If I invested that at an average 7.1% yield, I ought to generate just under £26 a year in dividends.

That might not sound like much of a second income, but if I kept saving, I would have another £360 to invest in the second year – while still hopefully earning dividends from the shares I bought with my savings in the first year.

Year after year, my dividend streams would hopefully grow as I kept saving £30 a month. If I compounded my dividends by buying more shares with them instead of taking cash, I could aim to boost my income streams faster.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 in the FTSE 250 today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why and how he'd go about building a portfolio of FTSE 250 shares today, even with limited…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy this bargain FTSE 100 stock to generate passive income in 2023 and beyond!

| Nathan Marks

Many high-quality stocks look cheap today. Here’s one resilient, dividend-paying stock that our writer would buy to start generating passive…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in boohoo shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Yasmin Rufo

boohoo shares have suffered recently, but could the company turn it around in the coming years? Yasmin Rufo takes a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could be set for big moves in November

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 100 stocks are down to report to the market next month. Our writer picks out three he'll be…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares worth buying at 2p?

| John Choong

Woodbois shares have now hit 2p and are trading at a P/E ratio of less than 1. With that in…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 growth share I’d add to my portfolio that also pays dividends

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a growth share in the FTSE 350 that he'd be tempted to add to his holdings for…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

1 battered growth stock I’d avoid like the plague

| Ben McPoland

Extreme volatility in the market is throwing up some attractive bargains. But I definitely don't think this growth stock is…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d use £30k to aim for a million from this stock market correction

| Kevin Godbold

McKinley Capital Management's John Guerard expects "substantial" returns from shares and I'd aim for a million over the long term…

Read more »