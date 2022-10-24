Home » Investing Articles » 2 bargains I can spot with the FTSE 100 below 7,000 points

2 bargains I can spot with the FTSE 100 below 7,000 points

Jon Smith thinks he can take advantage of the fall in the FTSE 100 by picking up some stocks that have been caught up in the drop.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 spent most of last week below 7,000 points. This isn’t that far off the lows of the past year. Given that the index is made up of different companies, it’s logical to conclude that if the index is down, individual stocks will also have fallen. As a result, there are some good opportunities that I can find based on the recent movements, especially if the stock market recovers.

Overly fearful sentiment in property

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is one company that has been caught up in the recent sell-off. The stock is down almost 20% in the past month and 33% in the past year.

The property marketplace generates revenue from the advertisers and estate agents that list on the site. In this way, it can make money regardless of whether properties are listed for sale or to rent. One of the largest positives for the business is driving customers to the website, generating hits in the process.

I understand that people could be selling the stock due to concerns around the property market. Rising interest rates will make buying a home more expensive. Yet I don’t think this fundamentally ruins the Rightmove business model. After all, if people can’t afford to buy, they will still visit Rightmove and look for properties to rent.

On that basis, I think the 20% fall more than compensates for any fears around the market in general. I think it looks like a great level to be buying the share. It’s on my watchlist to purchase in the coming month.

A FTSE 100 stalwart

The drop in the FTSE 100 has also dragged down Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT). It might surprise some, given that the fund only holds 1.9% of invested money in UK assets. However, the stock market stumble has been evident worldwide. The US stock market has also had a tough time recently. So, the 33.56% of allocation to the US has also been negatively impacted.

In the past year, the share price is down 48.4%. However, one point worth noting is the difference between the share price and the net asset value. In theory, these should be the same. If the trust owns 75 stocks, the value of these stocks combined should correlate to the price of the trust. It’s hard to accurately price this in real time, but the latest valuation shows that the share price is 10.18% lower than the net asset value.

This is one reason why I think it should be a stock on my watchlist now. Within the space of the next year, I’d expect the discount to return to a fair value.

Another reason why I like the stock is because I’m optimistic about the outlook for two of the largest areas the trust is invested in. These are healthcare and technology, comprising just under a third of the portfolio. By purchasing shares in the trust, I get exposure to these sectors, leaving the individual stock selection to the professionals.

Thanks to the fall in the FTSE 100, I’m considering buying both of the above stocks before the market rallies back.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

After jumping 21% in a week, is now the time to buy Netflix shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the Q3 results and the impact it had on Netflix shares, before making a conclusion about whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Alibaba stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Nathan Marks

Alibaba stock has been incredibly volatile since its 2014 IPO. So, here’s how much I’d have today if I’d bought…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month in income shares to target a four-figure passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer use income shares to generate more than £1,000 annually in just a few years? He thinks so…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at two UK dividend stocks he reckons could boost his retirement portfolio prospects, and explains why he…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recover in November?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at what might happen to the stock market next month -- and explains how he plans to…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £30 a month? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Using around a pound a day, our writer thinks he could set up a second income stream that pays out…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 in the FTSE 250 today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why and how he'd go about building a portfolio of FTSE 250 shares today, even with limited…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy this bargain FTSE 100 stock to generate passive income in 2023 and beyond!

| Nathan Marks

Many high-quality stocks look cheap today. Here’s one resilient, dividend-paying stock that our writer would buy to start generating passive…

Read more »