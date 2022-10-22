Home » Investing Articles » 2 great dividend shares I’m buying now

2 great dividend shares I’m buying now

AbbVie and US Bancorp are two dividend shares that have plunged recently. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I’m buying them now.

Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

The global economic crisis is pushing stock prices down. During these periods, dividend shares generally fare better than the broader market.

For example, Goldman Sachs recently conducted research where it found that three-quarters of the S&P 500’s 77% returns during the inflationary 1970’s was due to dividends and dividend reinvestment.

Furthermore, dividend-paying companies are significantly profitable, whereas unprofitable companies will be hit the most by economic instability. This is because profitable companies have room to withstand cost and inflationary pressures.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at two dividend shares I’m buying more of.

AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a pharmaceutical giant in the US originating due to a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013. It specialises in the research and production of innovative drugs.

AbbVie is also a dividend king with 50 years of consecutive pay-out raises. Over the last five years, dividends also increased by an incredible 120%. It also boasts a dividend yield of 4% compared to just 1.82% from the S&P 500 as a whole.

AbbVie is also very cheap, currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12.

However, AbbVie faces some stumbling blocks. Its top selling drug, Humira, is losing its patent next year, allowing competition to produce biosimilar drugs and eat away at the $17bn it brought AbbVie in 2021. This could severely affect its revenue growth.

I’m glad that AbbVie has therefore planned for this, with two potential replacements in its pipeline. Management has provided guidance of more than $15bn in expected sales of Rinvoq and Skyrizi, its new drugs, by 2025. I’m also confident AbbVie can continue its strong growth due to the growth prospects of its general pipeline.

With a projected dividend pay-out ratio of 41% in 2022, AbbVie should be more than able to continue supporting and growing its dividend.

US Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is the fifth largest bank in the US, focusing on traditional banking services, such as deposit growth and providing loans. Its rigorous nature in only providing high-quality loans helps it achieve an impressive return on equity. This gives it a competitive advantage over competitors.

It also has a dividend yield of 4.4% and 11 years of consecutive dividend hikes. With a pay-out ratio of 36%, it’s also able to support and raise its dividends. Plus, with a forward P/E ratio of just 8, U.S. Bancorp is ridiculously cheap right now.

Furthermore, due to higher interest rates, U.S. Bancorp is generating higher net interest income (NII). NII is the difference in revenue of a bank’s interest-bearing assets with the expenses arising from its interest-bearing liabilities. By increasing interest rates on its loans, NII and thus profit likewise increase.

However, when interest rates are high, consumers prioritise saving money rather than taking out loans. This could potentially push NII and thus profit down.

Now what

Inflation and interest rates are rising, which will affect many companies. However, AbbVie and U.S. Bancorp are very profitable, allowing them to better weather the current economic storm. Their low pay-out ratios mean they can also maintain and even grow their dividends. Both shares are also cheap and have strong growth prospects, which is why I’m buying more shares of these companies today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has positions in Abbvie and US Bancorp. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the best choice for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a fresh look at Lloyds shares and the bank's 6% dividend yield. If the UK economy slumps,…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in this FTSE 100 stock 10 years ago, I’d be £100k richer

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

If I'd invested in this FTSE 100 stock when I began investing then I’d be a rich man. Can it…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

These FTSE stocks might crash again in November

| Paul Summers

Things could be about to go from bad to worse for some FTSE stocks, thinks Paul Summers. So which companies…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Savings accounts now pay 2%. Yet with dividend stocks, I can more than double that

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how he's investing in dividend stocks to pick up higher yields than savings accounts offer.

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: should I buy Persimmon and Barratt Developments?

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at Persimmon and Barratt Developments and explains why he'd only consider buying one of these FTSE 100…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for 2022/2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK tobacco stocks have been cash cows in recent years. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the Imperial Brands dividend forecasts…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,500 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend yields that are reliable over the long term, that's what I want for building a passive income stream. Here's…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’m sticking with Warren Buffett, with UK bond yields above 4%

| Stephen Wright

In a world where government bonds yield more than 4%, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice to keep investing in high-quality…

Read more »