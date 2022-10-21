Home » Investing Articles » As the Woodbois share price drops below 3.5p, is it time to buy?

As the Woodbois share price drops below 3.5p, is it time to buy?

Revenue in the third quarter has increased again, but the Woodbois share price has fallen further back from its 12-month high.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

The Woodbois (LSE: WBI) share price has fallen below 3.5p, even after the company posted record revenue in the third quarter.

If Woodbois was a buy at 5p, then surely it’s a better buy now, isn’t it? Well, that’s the big question. So let’s have a look at what the latest quarterly update says.

In the quarter ended 30 September, Woodbois hit a record quarterly revenue. At $5.8m, it came in 29% ahead of the $4.5m achieved in the same quarter of 2021. And for the nine months, there’s a 35% increase to $17.1m, from $12.7m in the same period last year. That’s another record.

So why the share price fall? It’s interesting to compare these latest revenue growth rates at the nine-month stage with half-year figures.

Revenue growth slowing?

In the first six months of 2022, revenue increased 38% compared to the same period of 2021. The 29% increase in the third quarter is quite a bit below that. And that suggests revenue growth might be slowing. At a time when revenue growth is all-important in the quest for first profits, that could well be a reason for some investors selling out.

The company did improve its gross margin to 24%, but that’s only from 23% in the first half. Statistically, it’s essentially static.

Liquidity

For a company at this stage in its development, having the liquidity to make it all the way to achieving profit and sustainable cash flow is key. At 30 September, Woodbois had a cash balance of $1.4m. That’s down from $2.1m at the end of the first half, at 30 June. If that rate of decline continues, there’ll be none left in another six months.

Woodbois reported working capital of $9.3m at the end of the half, which looks healthy. But two thirds of that is inventory. Bank loans and other borrowings amount to $12.3m, fractionally down from the halfway level of $12.4m.

Cost saving

I also read one statement that caused me some concern. The latest update said: “The group has reduced senior management head-count and costs, which will benefit Q4“.

I don’t know what’s behind that. But culling management to save costs is not what I’m used to seeing at dynamic growth companies.

And Woodbois did add: “Recently, given the rising likelihood of some pricing pressure however, it was felt prudent to reduce exposure to third party trading for Q4 2022 and focus on own-products”. The outlook is, as companies often describe it, uncertain.

Verdict

What’s my verdict? I still think this is a company that has a promising future. The sustainable hardwood proposition looks attractive. And if the carbon credits business takes off, I think there could be decent profits from it.

I just don’t see how it can happen without a lot more cash. And how much dilution current shareholders might face by the time Woodbois becomes profitable is a huge unknown. I expect further volatility.

Wait and see what the full year brings, I think.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

How I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to build growing income streams

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he'd aim to generate growing passive income from his Stocks and Shares ISA in two different…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

3 reasons I won’t touch Aston Martin shares with a bargepole!

| Royston Wild

The Aston Martin share price has taken a battering over the past 12 months. Here's why I think it could…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to build a £5,000 second annual income

| Christopher Ruane

By saving and investing in UK shares regularly, our writer thinks he could supplement his main income. Here is how…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 penny shares that are getting even cheaper

| Alan Oscroft

Investors often buy penny shares thinking they can't fall any lower. Here are three that did just that, but they…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Dunelm shares after its latest results?

| John Choong

Dunelm shares haven't been doing well this year and are down 40%. Is the drop a buying opportunity for me…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, are Lloyds shares perfect for my income portfolio?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes that the yield on Lloyds shares has now reached 5%, with the potential to increase further, in…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are very unpopular. Here’s why I really want to buy them

| Michael Hawkins

Rolls-Royce shares have consistently been shunned by investors. However, I think it might be finally time for this prestigious company…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy BT shares today

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have slumped since July, with investors disappointed by the first-quarter performance. But I think that's strengthened the buy…

Read more »