Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 has fallen 8% this year! I’m going shopping for shares

The FTSE 100 has fallen 8% this year! I’m going shopping for shares

Today’s problems seem endless, but at some point, the economy will recover. I want to buy FTSE 100 shares today while they’re still cheap.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has performed better than most global stock markets this year, but it has still fallen sharply. Trading at just over 6,900, it is down almost 8% in 2022.

This has been a tough year. The global economy had barely started to recover from the pandemic, when Putin invaded Ukraine.

Energy prices have rocketed, while inflation is in double digits. The era of cheap money has hit an abrupt close, as stimulus goes into reverse. All the froth has gone out of stock markets, and house prices may soon start falling.

The FTSE 100 has done okay

The UK is in crisis, after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget undermined the pound and the nation’s pension funds. As far as the FTSE 100 is concerned, the only surprise to me is that it has not fallen further.

I’ve no idea whether we will see another sell-off. I never predict stock market movements, for the simple reason that it is not possible to do so with any consistent degree of success.

Instead, I aim to take advantage of market movements after they have happened. At least there I’m on solid ground. The FTSE 100 has dropped this year, therefore my favourite companies are cheaper. If I buy them today, I’m getting a relative bargain.

Naturally, the lead index could drop again, making them cheaper still. If that happens, I will console myself with the fact that my reinvested dividends will pick up more stock at the lower price.

I will further console myself by investing a little more, at the lower price. That’s how I invest. By feeding any spare money I have into the market, taking advantage of any dips.

There are so many bargain stocks on the FTSE 100 right now, I hardly know where to start. Many individual stocks have fallen much further than the index as a whole. For example, private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group is down 51% over 12 months, and now trades at a bargain 5.5 times earnings. It yields a thumping 7.67%.

I’m amazed by how cheap stocks are

Many other FTSE 100 stocks have a similar profile. Barclays is down 24% in the last turbulent year. It trades at just 3.93 times earnings and yields 4.16%. British Land is down 30%. It’s valued at just 3.38 times earnings and pays income of 6.43%.

I would need to do more research before actually buying them, but their low valuations and high yields are incredibly tempting. There are loads more like them on the FTSE 100. This is a great time to buy dirt-cheap dividend stocks.

The big risk when buying companies is that I may be walking into a value trap. Especially now, as inflation powers upwards and consumers and businesses face the worst cost squeeze in four decades. I expect things to get worse rather than better, but I also remind myself that stock markets typically recover long before the actual economy does.

If I waited for happier times to buy FTSE 100 shares, they would cost me a lot more than they do today, and yield far less.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Co. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d tee up passive income for retirement via dividend gems

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd build his way to a retirement pot with passive income, even if he reached 50…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for growth and income

| Ben McPoland

Now looks like a great time to add beaten-down shares to a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two stocks…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 FTSE stocks for £100 in monthly passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explains how he’d use quality dividend shares to build a steady and reliable passive income stream and shares…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown customers are piling into Aviva shares! Should I invest too?

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price has slumped by a fifth over the past 12 months. Does its low P/E ratio and massive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Barclays shares! Should I dive in?

| Royston Wild

The Barclays share price has sunk by a quarter in 2022. Is now the time to follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy in November for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

REITs can be a great way for investors to generate a healthy second income. Here are a handful I'm thinking…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

At under 41p, is the Lloyds share price a crazy bargain?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has plunged by almost a fifth over the past month. Following this steep drop, should I…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d build 2023 passive income now, for £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would use a fiver a day to try and set up passive income streams that…

Read more »