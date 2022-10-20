Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

Since the April 2021 IPO, it’s been a volatile ride for Darktrace shares. Our writer explores the past year’s performance and the future outlook.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market downturn has made the last 12 months painful for many investors, including me. The damage has been particularly acute for those with big positions in growth stocks like Darktrace (LSE: DARK). So, what return would I have made if I’d invested in Darktrace shares a year ago and do I think they’d be a bargain buy for me today?

Let’s explore.

One-year return

The rapid growth and subsequent decline in the Darktrace share price is a remarkable story.

A year ago, the FTSE 250 stock was trading near its all-time high at £9.12 per share after making a stock market debut less than six months earlier. The Cambridge-based company was buoyed by excitement surrounding its AI technology designed to protect critical national infrastructure and global corporations from cyber-attacks.

It’s since plummeted 63% to £3.38 today. The fall was driven by multiple factors including broker downgrades, a recent collapse in takeover discussions with US private equity firm Thoma Bravo Advantage, and fraud accusations levelled against the company’s former adviser Mike Lynch.

To illustrate the point, in October 2021 I’d have been able to buy 109 Darktrace shares for a total of £994.08. Today, my shareholdings would have shrunk in value to £368.42, with no dividends to soften the blow.

By contrast, £5.92 in leftover cash from my initial £1,000 investment would still be enough to buy a pint of beer!

Investing lessons

Two lessons from this saga stand out to me.

The first is understanding stock market volatility. Fluctuations in share prices are often more pronounced in growth stocks, such as Darktrace. While there are sometimes great bargains to be found when equities are oversold, positive returns are far from guaranteed.

This leads me to the next valuable lesson — the Foolish investing approach. In my view, adopting a long-term investing horizon spanning many years (ideally decades) is the best way for me to ride out volatility and maximise my chances of making money.

Where next for Darktrace shares?

Today, Darktrace is in a very different position than it was a year ago. The stock’s currently hovering above the £3.30 level where it finished its first day of trading in April 2021.

On the face of it, the current valuation improves the risk/reward profile for me. I can find several reasons to be bullish. The FY22 results showed strength across a number of financial metrics. Other key highlights included a 28.7% uptick in employee headcount to breach the 2,000 barrier. The business also achieved impressive 290% growth in its free cash flow, which is now just below $100m.

Source: Darktrace Annual Report 2022

Nonetheless, unresolved legal troubles engulfing Mike Lynch complicate the picture and add uncertainty to the outlook for Darktrace shares. The company also isn’t immune to broader economic headwinds. It acknowledges spiralling inflation affects “recruitment and retention of staff” due to “pressures on salaries and costs within the business”.

Would I buy?

At today’s price, I’m tempted to enter a position. However, in this febrile investing environment, I’d prefer to invest in companies with established track records of surviving recessions. After all, Darktrace is less than a decade old. I won’t be buying today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Fevertree shares are down 65% this year. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fevertree shares have tanked in 2022. Yet the company continues to grow. Is this a good buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This might just be the best growth stock on the FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock has performed astonishingly well in what has been a tough year for FTSE 100 shares. Yet it…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d tee up passive income for retirement via dividend gems

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd build his way to a retirement pot with passive income, even if he reached 50…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for growth and income

| Ben McPoland

Now looks like a great time to add beaten-down shares to a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two stocks…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 FTSE stocks for £100 in monthly passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explains how he’d use quality dividend shares to build a steady and reliable passive income stream and shares…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown customers are piling into Aviva shares! Should I invest too?

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price has slumped by a fifth over the past 12 months. Does its low P/E ratio and massive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Barclays shares! Should I dive in?

| Royston Wild

The Barclays share price has sunk by a quarter in 2022. Is now the time to follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has fallen 8% this year! I’m going shopping for shares

| Harvey Jones

Today's problems seem endless, but at some point, the economy will recover. I want to buy FTSE 100 shares today…

Read more »