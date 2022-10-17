Home » Investing Articles » IDS shares just crashed! Should I be buying?

IDS shares just crashed! Should I be buying?

IDS shares crashed by more than 10% last week. So, here’s why, and whether I’ll be buying its stock for my portfolio.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in the newly branded International Distributions Services (LSE: IDS) saw a big crash last week. With the stock already down more than 60% this year, could this present me with a buying opportunity? Or is this merely a value trap?

A Royal rebrand

When Royal Mail reported its first-quarter results in July, it opted to change its name to International Distributions Services. The reason for the rebrand was “to have clearer financial separation” between the group’s two businesses — Royal Mail and GLS. The former mainly operates in the UK, while the latter is known for its operations internationally.

Having said that, the change of name only came into effect earlier this month. In the week leading up to its rebrand, IDS shares rose as much as 12%. This was a head-scratcher as the logistics company didn’t release any news. So, why did the stock jump?

Well, one plausible reason could be the speculation about the potential break-up of the group’s two divisions. Since the end of the pandemic, Royal Mail’s revenue and profits have been on a steady decline, while GLS seeing contrasting fortunes. But given that the majority of the firm’s revenue comes from Royal Mail, IDS shares have since sunk as a result. As such, a spin-off like the one seen between GSK and Haleon could be possible.

IDS Shares
Data source: IDS investor relations

Losses are stacking up

IDS shares took a tumble on Friday and are back down to the lows for this year. This occurred when the courier said it needed to cut more than 7% of its workforce. Along with that, the FTSE 250 firm now expects £219m of first-half losses. Moreover, it expects to lose up to a staggering £350m for its full year, and that’s without even taking a further 19 days of strikes into account.

IDS Shares
Data source: IDS investor relations

Royal Mail claims that it’s already lost £70m from just three days’ worth of strikes by its staff. Hence, a further 19 days could prove even more damaging. And despite the stellar GLS so far this year, analysts don’t think the international segment’s strong enough to support IDS shares from falling further.

Shrinking volume

Nonetheless, there’s an argument to be made that IDS shares are trading at an extremely cheap price. After all, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just three. It’s also got an excellent dividend yield of 9%, which looks lucrative.

However, I should point out that these are lagging indicators as they’re based on the company’s previous earnings figures. Given its latest revised outlook, its price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio is now forecasted to be negative. Consequently, I’m expecting its balance sheet to shrink, and its dividend to follow.

IDS Shares
Data source: IDS investor relations

Overall, I think IDS shares are a value trap. The board’s efforts have been unsuccessful to date, with no plan in place to resolve its current disputes. Furthermore, the current recessionary backdrop isn’t going to help its parcel volumes in the short to medium term either.

Additionally, a number of brokers such as Peel Hunt and Deutsche recently downgraded their ratings for IDS shares to ‘sell’. Therefore, I’ll be steering clear of this stock as I expect there to be further downside, having taken its most recent developments into account.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK plc and Haleon plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy these top growth stocks that are down over 40% in a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith digs around and find two growth stocks that have fallen sharply in value and that he feels are…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Argo Blockchain shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the performance of Argo Blockchain shares over the last year. If he'd invested 12 months ago…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy International Distribution Services (Royal Mail) shares while they’re under 200p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

What used to known as Royal Mail shares have tanked recently. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth him buying…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares have tanked in 2022 and now offer a massive dividend yield. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares are currently trading for just over 300p after starting the year near 600p. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This penny stock is up 100% this year! Is this only the start?

| Dan Coates

Planned lithium shipments to China have made this penny stock shoot up in price. Is it too late for me…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 17 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 outlook remains jittery...

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have fallen by 12% this year, yet its profits may be about to surge by double-digits! Is now…

Read more »