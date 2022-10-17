Home » Investing Articles » I’d rather generate passive income from shares than buy-to-let

I’d rather generate passive income from shares than buy-to-let

UK shares generate passive income with a lot less effort than becoming a buy-to-let landlord. And they’re much easier to buy and sell too.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

As I plan to stop working in the next 10-15 years, I’m keen to accelerate my efforts to generate passive income in retirement.

So far, I have mostly done this by investing in UK dividend shares, but as house prices wobble I’m wondering whether buy-to-let will offer an opportunity again.

I have shunned buy-to-let for years. As well as the sheer effort of buying and maintaining a property, and finding and replacing tenants, it’s expensive. Investors have to pay a 3% stamp duty surcharge, while higher rate tax relief on mortgage interest has been scrapped.

Full speed for passive income

Another disadvantage is that all rental income is subject to income tax, while any house price growth will attract capital gains tax. By contrast, if I invest in top FTSE 100 companies inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, all my income and capital gains are free of tax for life.

That makes life simpler as well, because I do not have to mention them on my self-assessment tax return. Buy-to-let involves a lot more paperwork. But I’ll admit there’s excitement in buying bricks and mortar, and over the long term UK property has been a hugely rewarding investment.

I wouldn’t buy today though because property prices have not actually fallen so far, while share prices have. The FTSE 100 is down 8.2% this year, and trades at 6,890. That is a better performance than most global markets, but it still leaves the index packed with top blue-chip shares trading at low prices.

These bargains are available right here, right now. If I wanted property market exposure, I could buy housebuilder Barratt Developments. It now trades at an astonishingly low 4.18 times earnings, while paying passive income 10.38% a year. There aren’t many buy-to-lets that would give me a double-digit yield.

Given the ease of buying shares, this looks a much more tempting option. I could open my investment platform and complete the trade in less than a minute. By comparison, choosing a property would take hours trawling Rightmove, and between three to five months to complete.

Naturally, there are risks to buying shares. The stock market could have further to fall, given current economic problems. Customers are being squeezed, so are profits. Borrowing costs are rising. Things are likely to get worse before they get better.

I favour UK shares over buy-to-let

Yet I can reduce some of the dangers by investing in a spread of top UK dividend paying shares. I can further spread my risk by investing in different sectors, not just housebuilders. I certainly couldn’t afford to buy a spread of buy-to-let properties.

Also, I don’t have to borrow money to buy UK shares, as I would with a property. I just purchase them (in seconds) whenever I have cash to spare. There’s no leveraging involved, which further reduces risks.

My position could shift if we see a major house price crash, but that will take several years to play out. I reckon it makes more sense to buy shares today, and reinvest those dividends for growth over the next 10-15 years. Then when I finally retire, I can draw my dividends as passive income.

That certainly looks like a better approach than becoming an amateur landlord, although every investor is different.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

What comes next for Tesco shares,100p or 300p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers whether Tesco shares are most likely to head higher or lower from the current share price after…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Woodbois shares following news of record revenues?

| Royston Wild

The Woodbois share price has fallen again despite the release of more terrific trading news. Is now the time for…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Have dividend stocks ever looked more attractive than they do today?

| Kevin Godbold

Benjamin Graham's Mr. Market looks like he's offering me a decent opportunity to buy cheap dividend stocks to hold for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

I was told not to invest in stocks right now, especially in the UK – I disagreed

| Anton Balint

Investors in UK assets have been spooked by the recent increase in uncertainty and volatility. Is this the right time…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap shares today, but is this 8% yielder too risky?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is down and I'm on the hunt for cheap shares. This stock offers eye-catching dividend income, but…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 tanks, I’m hoovering up bargains

| Andrew Mackie

As confidence in stock markets sinks, Andrew Mackie is scouring the FTSE 100 for cheap shares. Two insurance stocks have…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rio Tinto shares to bank the monster 10% dividend yield?

| Ben McPoland

Rio Tinto shares have a 10% dividend yield. Should I start a position in this FTSE 100 mining giant or…

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

IDS shares just crashed! Should I be buying?

| John Choong

IDS shares crashed by more than 10% last week. So, here's why, and whether I'll be buying its stock for…

Read more »