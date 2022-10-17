Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy these top growth stocks that are down over 40% in a year

I’d buy these top growth stocks that are down over 40% in a year

Jon Smith digs around and find two growth stocks that have fallen sharply in value and that he feels are smart buys for him today.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a rough six months or so for some UK companies. It goes without saying that the mix of high inflation and subsequent squeeze on income has been a negative for businesses that offer goods or services. Growth stocks have suffered even more, given that their expected rises in revenue and profits have been revised lower. However, I think there are some good buying opportunities among the sea of red.

Time to turn the engines on

Elevated inflation and the rise in commodity prices (such as oil) have been negative for easyJet (LSE: EZJ). The budget airline has also struggled with a summer of airport disruption, with low staff levels leading to flight delays and cancellations. Over the past year, the share price is down 51%.

It’s been a bit of a disaster and I’m sure the management team is looking forward to putting 2022 behind it. But what of the outlook for 2023? I think it’ll be better than this year.

If we strip out the woes on pricing and disruption, the load factor and flying hours are increasing. For example, in the half-year report, the load factor was 77.3%. This was up from 63.7% in H1 2021. In a trading update last week, the Q4 load factor could be as high as 92%.

My take here is that fundamentally, easyJet is recovering. It’s being blighted by one-off issues, but none that I think will remain deep into next year. On that basis, it’s a stock I think I need to consider buying.

A growth stock that has halved in value

Another stock that has taking a battering this year is Currys (LSE: CURY). In the past year the share price has fallen by 50%.

The firm has been cautious on the outlook for the business throughout this year. It has flagged up concern around inflation and how this could dent sales. The financial year runs May to May, so I don’t have a perfect vision of how the past few months have been. Yet even during the financial year that ended May 2022, sales only dropped by 2%, despite inflation moving higher.

I actually believe the management team is being overly cautious about the future. Sure, people will be more careful on spending going forward. But we’re talking about Curry’s here, not a luxury fashion brand or high-end designer goods. In the world of TV’s, computers and even washing machines, if I need something I’ll buy it. How many people are going to go without buying a new TV if their old one breaks? Not many.

Importantly, it’s also taking steps to help customers, including the provision of credit for purchases and locking in the prices of certain goods. This could help to get repeat business and also attract new customers from competitors.

Buying in a diversified portfolio

In both cases, my main risk is that these stocks continue to head south. Given the size of the move lower already, it’s feasible for the shares to fall 10%-20% further in coming months. Even though I’m probably going to buy both soon, they won’t be the only stocks I own. Putting them in my diversified portfolio means that my risk is reduced, even if both companies take longer to recover than I anticipate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Argo Blockchain shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the performance of Argo Blockchain shares over the last year. If he'd invested 12 months ago…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy International Distribution Services (Royal Mail) shares while they’re under 200p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

What used to known as Royal Mail shares have tanked recently. Edward Sheldon looks at whether they're worth him buying…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares have tanked in 2022 and now offer a massive dividend yield. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares are currently trading for just over 300p after starting the year near 600p. Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This penny stock is up 100% this year! Is this only the start?

| Dan Coates

Planned lithium shipments to China have made this penny stock shoot up in price. Is it too late for me…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 17 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 outlook remains jittery...

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have fallen by 12% this year, yet its profits may be about to surge by double-digits! Is now…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

There are no no-brainers in investing

| Owain Bennallack

The lesson of history is not that every decade you get a ‘no-brainer’ chance to dust down your Warren Buffett…

Read more »