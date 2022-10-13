Home » Investing Articles » These UK shares surprised the market and there’s likely more to come

These UK shares surprised the market and there’s likely more to come

Three UK shares just shot up after releasing robust trading updates and I think it’s a good time to hunt for such stock investments.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve wondered for some time whether UK shares could be underestimating the prospects of their underlying businesses. 

The markets seem to be pricing in Armageddon. But there isn’t that kind of disaster going on inside many enterprises. And they’ve started surprising the market with upbeat trading statements.

When that happens, we often see stocks shoot up to adjust valuations. And those moves higher will likely better reflect the positive reality on the ground.  

Moving higher

One good example of the positive-news effect occurred in my own portfolio this morning. Quixant released a positive trading update and the share price is around 7% higher today, as I write.

The company provides engineered technology products mainly for the global gaming and broadcast industries. And it said today the business has continued to perform strongly” since the half-year results on 6 September. 

The directors now believe full-year results will come in “ahead of market expectations”. And chief executive Jon Jayal said the recent good operational performance has been driven by “ongoing buoyant customer demand, continued recovery in gross margins and ongoing management of supply risk.”  

Resilient demand

But Quixant isn’t the only business trading well. Shares in Zotefoams shot up by almost 25% up on the release of today’s upbeat trading statement. 

The company describes itself as a world leader in cellular materials technology. And it reported “continued momentum through Q3 and full-year expectations increased”.

So far, revenue is running around 24% higher year on year. And the company reckons it is seeing continued resilient demand across most of its end market segments.”

Looking ahead, the directors said demand entering the final quarter “remains encouraging” and the company has good visibility of confirmed orders for the remainder of 2022.

Revenue up, earnings down, shares higher

Meanwhile, Treatt (LSE: TET) also put out a promising update this morning covering its trading year to 30 September. And the share price is almost 8% higher. 

The company manufactures and supplies natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries. And the update reports revenue growth for the year of 9% at constant currency rates, “in line with market expectations”.

However, the company issued a profit warning in August. And chief executive Daemmon Reeve said today the business was “impacted by some specific factors in the second half which ultimately led to a disappointing outcome for the full year.”

Nevertheless, the company produced positive growth in sales for the year, Reeve said, “reflecting a good performance across the vast majority of our categories.”

These three businesses are far from being on their knees. And there are many others like them for me to find right now. I think more UK shares are likely to surprise the market in the coming days and weeks. However, it’s still possible for businesses to run into difficulties. Positive investment outcomes are never certain with stocks and shares.

Nevertheless, I think it’s a good time for me to look for UK shares to buy for the long term. And my expectation is that more companies will release upbeat trading statements in the coming days and weeks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold owns shares in Quixant. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Treatt. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

6 super investors hold this FTSE 100 stock. Should I buy it too?

| Mark Tovey

Some world-renowned investors have selected this FTSE 100 stock for their mega-portfolios. But have their investments been lucrative and is…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Is the Barratt share price a steal or a value trap?

| Andrew Mackie

As headwinds batter the Barratt share price, Andrew Mackie examines whether its attractive dividend yield is sufficient compensation.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility: stick or twist?

| James J. McCombie

The news is full of stories about the turbulence of the stock market But how volatile are the markets really,…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Alphabet stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Choong

Alphabet stock has an excellent reputation for beating the market. So, here's how much I'd have if I'd bought its…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How much higher can the BP share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

After a few years in the dumps, the BP share price is climbing again. Oil prices are pushing profits up,…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Is the Haleon share price cheap under £3 ahead of earnings?

| Dan Coates

Research firms are favouring the Haleon share price. Is it time for me to snap some up before its next…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

As the BT share price slide continues, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been falling, but that makes the stock's valuation look attractive, and pushes up the forecast…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Meta stock is 67% off its highs. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has experienced an extraordinary collapse in 2022. Is this an amazing buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »