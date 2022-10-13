Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1,000 like Warren Buffett (using his own words)!

How I’d invest £1,000 like Warren Buffett (using his own words)!

Jon Smith takes pieces of advice directly from Warren Buffett and applies them to how he should be investing at the moment.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

It has been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I wonder if Warren Buffett (one of the most respected and famous investors of our generation) knows how much others try to imitate his style of investing. Either way, his comments and advice over the years leave me with plenty of ideas of how I think he would go about investing in the current climate.

Allocate to undervalued stocks

If I had £1,000 to park, with half of it, I’d put it in stocks that I believe are undervalued. This ties in with a comment from Buffett back in 1991 when he said advised us to “just buy something for less than it’s worth.”

Obviously, there’s a slightly tongue-in-cheek tone about his note. It goes without saying that I’d never knowingly overpay for something. But when it comes to the stock market, it isn’t easy to always know what the fair value should be.

One way I’d filter for stocks to buy would be via the price-to-earnings ratio. It’s a straightforward metric that compares the latest earnings per share to the current share price. If the figure is very high, chances are the share is expensive. Conversely, a low figure shows that (relative to current earnings) the share price could offer good value.

At the moment, I can count over a dozen FTSE 100 stocks with ratios below 10. Not all of these are going to be perfect, but it’s certainly a good place for me to start looking.

Not waiting for something better

During one of the most volatile years for the stock market this century, Warren Buffett said in 2009: “Don’t pass up something that’s attractive today because you think you will find something better tomorrow.”

Back then, the market was reeling from the financial services crash. Notably, Buffett invested a lot during that period. There were attractive opportunities that he took advantage of.

With my £1,000, it doesn’t make sense to invest everything in one go. Yet at the same time, I don’t think it’s wise to sit on my cash and wait for a potential crash. There are good options right now. Sure, it looks like the trend might be lower over the winter ahead. But no one knows this for sure.

A risk would be that I miss out on potential gains by sitting on my hands for the next few months.

Warren Buffett says boring isn’t bad

One quote from the great man that makes me chuckle is: “Beware the investment activity that produces applause; the great moves are usually greeted by yawns.”

There’s a lot to be said for investing in defensive stocks that have survived many recessions over decades. Utility companies, big pharmaceutical names and others are good homes for my money. The businesses might not excite me in the same way as a hot-shot tech start-up that has just gone public. But ultimately, I want my money to appreciate in value with the lowest possible risk attached.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is down by double-digits in 2022, creating amazing buying opportunities for patient investors. But is this the…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

What almost 70% of private investors are doing to handle this market volatility

| Kevin Godbold

eToro thinks DIY investors have an edge over the institutions, and recent data shows they know how to use it…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £350 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Targeting a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA, our writer looks at what it would take to reach this goal if…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday 13 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 falls for six days in a row...

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

9 FTSE 100 stocks I think Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Following the lead of successful investors like Warren Buffett can be a great strategy to build wealth. Here are several…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is a stock market recovery on the way?

| Stephen Wright

Stock markets have been steadily heading lower this year. But could a recent rally in share prices signal the beginning…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a buy while they’re under £1?

| John Choong

Marks & Spencer shares are down almost 60% this year. With the stock the cheapest it's ever been, is this…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 850 shares of this stock, for £100 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

If I want to generate regular monthly passive income, I need to find stocks that will pay me a reliable…

Read more »