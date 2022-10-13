Home » Investing Articles » As the BT share price slide continues, is it time to buy?

As the BT share price slide continues, is it time to buy?

The BT share price has been falling, but that makes the stock’s valuation look attractive, and pushes up the forecast dividend yield.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

Investors have had a love/hate relationship with BT Group (LSE: BT-A) for decades. Right now, it’s gone off the boil, and the BT share price has fallen 39% since mid-July.

That comes despite a late July trading update, in which chief executive Philip Jansen said “BT Group has made a good start to the year; we’re accelerating our network investments and performing well operationally.  Despite ongoing challenges in our enterprise businesses, we returned to revenue and EBITDA growth in the quarter.

The problem is that, though adjusted EBITDA did grow in the quarter, it was only by 2%. And it came from revenue that only rose by 1%. Deeper into the accounts, pre-tax profit fell by 10%.

Cash outflow

BT also reported negative free cash flow, at more than three times the figure from the first quarter last year. From a £43m free cash outflow in Q1 of 2022, BT has gone to free cash outflow of £205m.

BT does seem to be rolling out its Openreach fibre broadband at a decent pace, and it now reaches more than 8 million UK homes and businesses. The company’s new 5G network rollout is going well too, and now covers more than 55% of the population.

This hopefully bodes well for the future. But the boding has been going on for years, and shareholders’ patience looks like it’s being increasingly tested as they wait for the bumper profits.

Sell-off

Couple this with our deteriorating economic outlook, and I can understand the sell-off. I know people who have already downgraded their BT packages to save money, and that’s surely likely to continue.

Oh, and we’re looking at a possible toughening of the competition too. Big rival Vodafone has confirmed it’s in discussions to merge its mobile operations with Three. Vodafone would own 51% of the joint venture company, which could command an estimated 37% of UK mobile revenue.

That would leapfrog it into first place, ahead of BT’s EE network, which currently has 32% of the market.

Low valuation

Still, the BT share price weakness does make valuations look attractive. Forecasts suggest a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of only around 6.2 now, which is super low. And it’s propelled the forecast BT dividend above 6%.

But I see some key cautions here. Firstly, I don’t have too much confidence in forecasts in the face of a likely recession. BT did reiterate its confidence in its full-year outlook. But this is after just one quarter, and there’s a long way to go yet.

Dividend vs debt

I have another big issue too. I invest for dividends, so normally I’d be drawn to that potential 6% yield. But I see BT’s dividend policy as misguided.

Net debt stood at a whopping £18.9bn at 30 June, up £0.9bn from 31 March. And the torrent of free cash leaving the company rose, as we saw, to £205m in just a single quarter. Oh, and BT still has a big pension fund deficit, which is a further drain on its cash.

So is it time to buy BT shares? Not for me. And it won’t be until BT makes more effort to address its debt.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Meta stock is 67% off its highs. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has experienced an extraordinary collapse in 2022. Is this an amazing buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

Up 50%! Why Silicon Valley suddenly loves this UK stock

| Mark Tovey

Despite being founded in 1844, this UK stock has become a hot growth prospect, attracting the attention of Silicon Valley…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 18% in a month and I’m finally going to buy them

| Harvey Jones

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares have been repeatedly disappointed, but I'm willing to take a chance on them before they…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG shares now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

IAG shares have fallen to near £1 in 2022 on the back of disruption across the airline industry. Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I can make the average UK salary via passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can invest in both dividend and growth stocks now in order to make sizeable passive…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best, cheap UK shares to buy for my portfolio today. Here are two I'm avoiding despite…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I nibble on Lloyds shares at 38p?

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds shares have been in the eye of the economic storm this year. Our writer discusses whether he should go…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 like Warren Buffett (using his own words)!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes pieces of advice directly from Warren Buffett and applies them to how he should be investing at…

Read more »