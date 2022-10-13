Home » Investing Articles » 11% dividend yield! Is the Barratt share price a steal or a value trap?

11% dividend yield! Is the Barratt share price a steal or a value trap?

As headwinds batter the Barratt share price, Andrew Mackie examines whether its attractive dividend yield is sufficient compensation.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

At present, only a handful of companies in the FTSE 100 offer a dividend yield greater than 10%. One such name is leading housebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV). A plummeting share price has helped push its yield close to 11%. But as major cracks begin to appear in the housing market, is this yield sustainable?

Cooling housing market

Yesterday, Barratt updated the market and it did not make for pleasant reading. In response, its share price fell 5% and now sits at levels not seen since 2013.

Net private reservations per average week for the period July to September stood at 188, a fall of 34% from the same period last year.

Against a backdrop of high-inflation, a growing cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, the fall is unsurprising.

House price inflation, for now, remains robust. The average selling price in its forward book as of this month is £377,200. This represents a 9.5% rise on last year. However, this increase is being offset by build cost inflation, which is estimated to be 10% through 2023.

Mortgage rates

In order for the housing industry to grow new homes supply, it’s vital that homebuyers are able to access affordable and competitive mortgage finance. This looks increasingly under threat.

A few months back the mortgage market looked reasonably healthy. Offsetting the imminent closure of the Help to Buy scheme, banks had been increasing the availability of 95% loan-to-value (LTV) lending.

Deposit unlock, a brand-new scheme developed in collaboration between industry and lenders, enables first-time buyers and existing homeowners to purchase a new-build home with a 5% deposit.

The recent turmoil in the bond market, though, has had a direct knock-on effect on mortgage availability. Banks acted swiftly, both raising rates and withdrawing a number of products from the market.

Today, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) warned that rising mortgage rates will likely drive house prices down. With so much money tied up in land banks and existing developments, that will inevitably lead to a strain on Barratt’s balance sheet.

Dividend yield sustainability

Its juicy dividend yield is certainly enticing. The company has also instigated a £200m share buy-back programme.

However, given all of the above, I find it hard to believe that its inflation-beating yield won’t be cut in the near future. It’s already forecasting a reduction in net cash during the next quarter, reflecting investment in land and work in progress to support growth in home completions.

Dividend cover is a further concern to me. The group has implemented a phased reduction in dividend cover of 0.25 times per year to stand at 1.75 times in FY24. This suggests to me that it’s expecting earnings per share (EPS) to come under strain.

A positive case can clearly be made for buying Barratt shares. Aspirations of home ownership remain high in the UK and demand continues to outstrip supply.

However, its multi-year-low share price reflects a new economic reality. Although I’m not expecting anything quite like the meltdown that happened during the global financial crisis, I’m of the view that the share price has further to fall in 2022. I will, therefore, wait for a more attractive entry point before buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility: stick or twist?

| James J. McCombie

The news is full of stories about the turbulence of the stock market But how volatile are the markets really,…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Alphabet stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Choong

Alphabet stock has an excellent reputation for beating the market. So, here's how much I'd have if I'd bought its…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How much higher can the BP share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

After a few years in the dumps, the BP share price is climbing again. Oil prices are pushing profits up,…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Is the Haleon share price cheap under £3 ahead of earnings?

| Dan Coates

Research firms are favouring the Haleon share price. Is it time for me to snap some up before its next…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

As the BT share price slide continues, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been falling, but that makes the stock's valuation look attractive, and pushes up the forecast…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Meta stock is 67% off its highs. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock has experienced an extraordinary collapse in 2022. Is this an amazing buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

Up 50%! Why Silicon Valley suddenly loves this UK stock

| Mark Tovey

Despite being founded in 1844, this UK stock has become a hot growth prospect, attracting the attention of Silicon Valley…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 18% in a month and I’m finally going to buy them

| Harvey Jones

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares have been repeatedly disappointed, but I'm willing to take a chance on them before they…

Read more »