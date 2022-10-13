Home » Investing Articles » 1 cheap stock I’d buy to start generating passive income today

1 cheap stock I’d buy to start generating passive income today

With a dividend yield over 4.5%, I’ve got my eye on a cheap stock for my portfolio. Warren Buffett owns it and I’m buying it myself at today’s prices.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) doesn’t look like a cheap stock at first sight. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just under 30 and the shares are only down around 3% this year and 5% in 12 months.

Buying shares that trade at high multiples can be risky. The recent sell-off in growth stocks demonstrates this quite well.

In my view, there’s much more to this stock than meets the eye though. I think that it’s a cheap stock that can give my dividend income a real boost.

Kraft Heinz

In my view, there’s a lot to like about Kraft Heinz as a business. First, it makes products that I think will likely experience stable demand even in a recession.

Second, the company has been using its cash to improve its balance sheet. There’s still debt in the company, which creates risk going forward, but total debt has reduced by around 33% over the past five years.

And there’s a dividend, which yields around 4.5%. With interest rates rising, there’s a danger that this might not look attractive in the future, causing the stock to fall, but I think it looks like a good source of passive income at the moment.

Finally, Warren Buffett owns around 25% of the company and has done so for some time. This means that the company will likely have a source of capital if things get difficult.

All of this makes me think that Kraft Heinz is a stock I’m happy owning in my portfolio. But are its shares cheap at today’s prices?

Valuation

Kraft Heinz shares trade at a P/E ratio of nearly 30, which is higher than Apple (23), Netflix (20), and Visa (26). This makes the stock look expensive, but I think that it’s misleading.

The company reported a net profit of $1.2bn over the last 12 months. But that number is the result of subtracting an asset impairment charge of around $2bn from its operating income.

An asset impairment charge involves the company lowering the accounting value of its assets. In the case of Kraft Heinz, the company has a lot of intangible assets in the form of brands.

This doesn’t involve any cash leaving the business. But it still shows up as a cost in the income statement and makes the company’s net income number lower.

I think this means that Kraft Heinz’s net income doesn’t accurately reflect its profitability. In my view, the $3.2bn in free cash that the business generated over the last year is a better metric.

Non-cash charges, such as asset impairments, don’t affect free cash flow. So I think that looking at the company’s cash flow statement gives a better view of how cheap its shares are.

At today’s prices, the stock trades at a price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) multiple of around 15. Viewed this way, the stock is clearly cheaper than Apple (24), Netflix (635!) or Visa (29).

A stock to buy

As a stock, Kraft Heinz certainly isn’t without risk. But I think that it’s well-protected from the risks that come with owning an expensive stock.

The company’s strong cash generation and attractive dividend give me confidence in owning its shares. At today’s prices, I’m looking to keep buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and The Kraft Heinz Company. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

4 key things investors should consider before buying Aston Martin shares!

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price has slumped over 90% since its IPO four years ago. After recent fundraising is now the…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

6 super investors hold this FTSE 100 stock. Should I buy it too?

| Mark Tovey

Some world-renowned investors have selected this FTSE 100 stock for their mega-portfolios. But have their investments been lucrative and is…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

These UK shares surprised the market and there’s likely more to come

| Kevin Godbold

Three UK shares just shot up after releasing robust trading updates and I think it's a good time to hunt…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Is the Barratt share price a steal or a value trap?

| Andrew Mackie

As headwinds batter the Barratt share price, Andrew Mackie examines whether its attractive dividend yield is sufficient compensation.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility: stick or twist?

| James J. McCombie

The news is full of stories about the turbulence of the stock market But how volatile are the markets really,…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Alphabet stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Choong

Alphabet stock has an excellent reputation for beating the market. So, here's how much I'd have if I'd bought its…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How much higher can the BP share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

After a few years in the dumps, the BP share price is climbing again. Oil prices are pushing profits up,…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Is the Haleon share price cheap under £3 ahead of earnings?

| Dan Coates

Research firms are favouring the Haleon share price. Is it time for me to snap some up before its next…

Read more »