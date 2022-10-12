How I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

Now looks like a good time to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. These are the stocks that would be my starting point.

If I had as much as £10,000 to pump into a Stocks and Shares ISA right now I’d be looking to load up on top FTSE 100 dividend shares.

After years of trailing major indices such as the S&P 500, London’s blue-chip index is showing it’s made for tough times. US tech stocks may have cashed in on the cheap money era, but FTSE 100 shares now offer bruised investors a welcome safety net.

Investing goes in cycles and the tech splurge lasted beyond its natural term. That came as central bankers piled on the stimulus during the Covid crisis. Now investors are prioritising ‘value’ stocks, dividend-paying companies trading at low valuations.

My ISA line-up

The FTSE 100 is full of them and I’d start by exploring these 10 companies. All have risks, but offer big opportunities too.

Insurer Aviva has delivered little share price growth in recent years. But it’s a dividend aristocrat paying income of 9.95%. Trading at a dirt-cheap 6.8 times earnings, it’s hard to resist.

Barclays is even cheaper at just 3.7 times earnings, while yielding 4.28%. Sticking with financials, I also like Lloyds Banking Group, cheap at 5.5 times earnings with a 4.82% yield (and future dividend growth).

The financials sector is being shaken by the gilt crisis, while rising interest rates could squeeze both small business and retail customers. But I reckon those risks are reflected in their rock-bottom valuations.

I’d also include transmissions giant National Grid. Frankly, this is a stock I’d buy at any time, as a core portfolio holding. Today it yields 5.77% and looks fair value at 14.4 times earnings. It’s a solid long-term buy and hold for my ISA.

Higher yields

With that as security, I’d take a bigger punt and buy a housebuilder such as Persimmon that yields a ridiculous 19.37%. Although I expect the dividend to be cut sooner rather than later, that won’t be a disaster given today’s starting point. House price crash fears are priced in at a valuation of 4.9 times earnings. At least, I hope they are.

Mining giant Rio Tinto is the second highest yielder on the FTSE 100 offering 14.21% and trading at 4.2 times earnings. Chinese demand for commodities is slowing and the dividend may be reduced at some point. Now still looks like a great entry point for contrarians like me. I’d also consider gold miner Fresnillo. It may benefit when inflation easies, the US dollar softens and the gold price recovers.

Clothing retailer Next will obviously suffer as discretionary consumer spending falls. But it looks better placed than most, and I’d consider it for my ISA too. Then I’d buy Unilever, because I’ve never seen it this cheap at 17.2 times earnings (it’s usually around 24 times) while yielding 4.42%.

Finally, I’d include spirits giant Diageo in my top 10. Yes, it looks expensive trading at 24.1 times earnings while the yield is just 2.08%.But it’s a solid, recession-proof business and they come at a premium in these troubled times.