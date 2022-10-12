Home » Investing Articles » Forget bonds! I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks to help me retire before 60

Forget bonds! I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks to help me retire before 60

Jon Smith notes the strong move in the bond markets recently, but explains why he feels that FTSE 100 stocks remain key.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

Given the recent sell-off in the bond market, the yields have become increasingly attractive. For example, a two-year UK government bond current yields 4.18%. There’s merit in me having a multi-asset portfolio that includes bonds, commodities and other assets aside from just stocks. But when trying to figure out what could best push me towards early retirement, I think these FTSE 100 stocks are still the way to go.

Outperforming via growth

Over a long period of time, the returns from growth stocks have beaten the returns from bonds. I get that over the past few months, growth stocks have performed badly. That’s simply a reflection of the stage of the economic cycle that we’re in.

Where the outperformance comes is during the recovery and boom phases of the cycle. Given the outlook for the UK economy, I don’t see this happening in 2022. However, this isn’t stopping me from buying growth stocks now. Several are trading at relatively cheap levels, representing a good long-term buying opportunity. I recently wrote about Admiral and Rightmove, two FTSE 100 shares that are down at least 25% over the past year.

In the short term, these stocks might fall further. But when I’m considering stocks versus bonds and other assets over a five- or 10-year timeframe, I struggle to see how growth stocks don’t come out on top.

An income strategy for early retirement

Despite the jump in bond yields, the average FTSE 100 dividend yield is almost the same at 4.17%. Yet this is just the average. I can find good companies that offer yields in the 5%-7% range that I don’t think are high-risk. These include the likes of Kingfisher and National Grid.

If I can put away £200-300 a month and invest in solid income payers, it could help me to an earlier retirement age. For example, let’s say I invest £250 each month for the next 20 years and reinvest the dividends I receive. If I manage to get an average portfolio dividend yield of 5.5% over this period, I’d have a pot at the end worth almost £110,000.

From then on, I could enjoy the income of £6,050 per annum, without investing a penny more. This isn’t enough for me to live off, but it certainly goes a long way to helping me to wind down my work earlier.

One point I need to remember is that trying to forecast future dividend income is very hard. Just because a business pays a dividend this year doesn’t mean it’ll continue to pay it for the next decade and beyond.

FTSE 100 stocks still in vogue

That said, and despite the move in bonds, I still think that FTSE 100 stocks are the way forward for me to reach my goals. I’m looking to add the above shares mentioned going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in a FTSE 100 tracker fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the performance of the FTSE 100 index over the last five years. Has a tracker fund…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Harvey Jones

Now looks like a good time to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. These are…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

I’d buy 960 shares in this FTSE stock for £120 in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through his FTSE stock pick that he feels is a smart buy to pick up passive income…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Today’s financial crisis is the perfect moment to buy cheap shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm building a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks by purchasing cheap shares whenever I see an opportunity. There's a good…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Can the Persimmon share price go any lower?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price has slumped in 2022. Mortgage costs are steadily rising. And investors increasingly fear a housing slump.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Wednesday 12 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 fall continues...

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 ‘secret’ value stocks I’d buy to boost my dividend income!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best value stocks to buy to boost my passive income. I think these two penny stocks…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 a day to earn passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a fiver a day is enough to set up passive income streams that could run for decades.…

Read more »