Home » Investing Articles » Can the Persimmon share price go any lower?

Can the Persimmon share price go any lower?

The Persimmon share price has slumped in 2022. Mortgage costs are steadily rising. And investors increasingly fear a housing slump.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.

Image source: Getty Images

The Persimmon (LSE: PSN) share price has plunged 55% over the past 12 months.

Housebuilder shares tend to be cyclical, and investors seem to tie their fortunes directly to house prices. But while sales volumes and selling prices do, of course, affect the bottom line, lower house prices are not the tragedy they might seem.

If prices fall, land prices are likely to drop too. In past downturns, we’ve seen housebuilders using their cash for topping up their land banks — and judging by first-half results, Persimmon has been doing that again. But rising materials, energy and labour costs make things different this time.

Valuation

So a share price fall is to be expected. But is it overdone, and how much cheaper can Persimmon shares get?

Based on 2021 earnings, the shares are on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.6.

And on today’s share price, the 235p total dividend paid in 2021 would provide a massive yield of 20%. If that continued, an investment today would fully repay itself, in cash, in just five years… and leave the buyer with the shares effectively for free.

But 110p of that dividend was a special, for the purpose of returning surplus capital to shareholders. And I don’t expect that to continue.

Forecasts

Forecasts are especially uncertain right now. So I’d place less confidence in them than I usually do.

But for 2022, analysts currently predict a forward P/E of 4.9. They expect earnings to fall, which is no surprise. Forecasts still suggest a 19% dividend yield, but I think that’s unlikely.

While forecasts are far from concrete, we do at least have the company’s first-half results to provide some backing. And yes, underlying earnings per share did fall, by 13% compared to the first half of 2021.

If we’re optimistic and think we’ll see only the same fall in the second half, that would suggest a forward P/E of only 5.3. That’s still not much more than a third of the FTSE 100‘s long-term level.

Pessimism?

Let’s be more pessimistic, and suggest a second-half earnings fall of twice that amount. If that happens, we’d still see a P/E of under six. How much worse would things need to get to make Persimmon shares look overvalued?

At the halfway stage, Persimmon was over 90% forward sold for the current year. And the firm restated its guidance for 14,500 to 15,000 completions for the full year.

This all makes Persimmon shares look like a screaming buy to me. But it does ignore one thing, and that’s the deepening economic crisis we’re suffering in the second half of the year. UK inflation is set to be among the developed world’s worst, and interest rates are climbing. Mortgage costs are soaring.

Risk

That pretty much identifies the risk. If inflation hammers the housing market, all these figures could be well off. Persimmon’s next trading update will be on 8 November. And I suspect the share price could fall even further before then.

But for long-term investors, I think I’m seeing an attractive buy at today’s price. Even if Persimmon slashes its dividend by 75%, we’d still have a healthy 5% yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Wednesday 12 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 fall continues...

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 ‘secret’ value stocks I’d buy to boost my dividend income!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best value stocks to buy to boost my passive income. I think these two penny stocks…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d use £5 a day to earn passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a fiver a day is enough to set up passive income streams that could run for decades.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in 2023 using Warren Buffett’s golden investing rule

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains Warren Buffett's guiding principle, the key rule of investing that made the 'Oracle of Omaha' a billionaire!

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in October 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

PayPal stock just crashed! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Down 55% this year, PayPal stock has suffered further misfortunes. But with a healthy outlook, should I buy its stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Card Factory at the current share price?

| James J. McCombie

The Card Factory share price looks cheap at a P/E of 5.6, but I have some concerns about this discount…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

4 of the best stocks to buy today

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks that there are some great investing opportunities right now. Here are the top four stocks he wantto…

Read more »