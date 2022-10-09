Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

Warrren Buffett doubled his holdings in this US tech stock in 2017, and today it’s his largest position. Our writer explores the return he would have made.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

I always look to Warren Buffett for inspiration when picking stocks for my own portfolio. With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to admire the billionaire’s skill at identifying promising value investment opportunities. A good example is his substantial purchase of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in 2017.

Despite having a longstanding aversion to tech stocks, five years ago the Oracle of Omaha doubled down on the world’s most valuable company. Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake to 134m shares, up from the 57.36m it held in 2016.

So, how much would I have today if I’d invested £1,000 in Apple half a decade ago?

Five-year returns

First, let’s examine the dramatic increase in the Apple share price over the past five years. At a whopping 275%, I’d have made a handsome return. My initial £1,000 investment would have ballooned to £3,750 today. For context, the S&P 500 only managed a 47% gain over the same time period and the FTSE 100 suffered a 7% loss.

But share price gains are not the full story. The company has also distributed dividends over this time period. Admittedly, the annual yield hasn’t been huge — it ranges from between 0.6% and 1.4% over the past five years. However, it’s notable that other tech titans, including Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta, don’t offer dividends at all.

Following a dividend reinvestment plan, my total return from holding Apple stock for five years would be just above £3,952 today, nearly quadrupling my original investment!

What did Warren Buffett do with Apple stock?

Over the past half-decade, Buffett has consistently bought Apple stock. Admittedly, in 2020, the legendary investor sold some of his position as the pandemic struck. However, this year Berkshire Hathaway has returned to form, scooping up millions of additional shares over the first two quarters.

It’s probably the best business I know in the world.

Warren Buffett on Apple

Today, the company represents roughly 40% of Berkshire’s portfolio — its largest stock market holding. Buffett has consistently heaped praise on the business over the years. He has described the iPhone as “enormously under-priced” and championed its status as a ‘sticky’ product that keeps consumers within Apple’s ecosystem.

More recently, it’s been a turbulent ride. Heavy selling in US markets has seen $36bn wiped off Berkshire’s stake in 2022 with the stock tumbling 20%. Nonetheless, the fact that Buffett has been taking a further bite of the Apple with his share purchases this year suggests the investor sees fresh value in his favourite stock.

Would I buy today?

I’ve been reluctant at times to invest in Apple, wary of the fact that the stock is often reaching new all-time high prices. The prospect of heightened downside risk by investing in the company at sky-high valuations has dissuaded me from entering a position thus far.

Today, the situation is a little different. A big drawdown in Apple shares during the bear market stateside makes the risk/reward profile more attractive in my view. A more reasonable current price-to-earnings ratio just above 24, when compared to its historical average, looks appealing.

Despite the risk of further pain ahead if the US economy enters a recession, I’d follow in Warren Buffett’s footsteps and buy Apple stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Carman has a position in Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway (B) shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

Extreme choppiness on financial markets leaves a huge range of quality assets trading below value. Here are two top value…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7% yield? Here’s the Sainsbury’s dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon examines the Sainsbury's dividend forecast for the years ahead. He also discusses whether he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why investors are piling into dividend stocks in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors all over the world have been moving their money out of growth shares and into dividend stocks this year.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in discounted income stocks right now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he would go about investing in income stocks after the recent FTSE correction that followed…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’m buying at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox looks at two passive income stocks that are currently trading at discounted prices after the recent stock…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I prepare my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market crash could really occur in the coming months amid a global downturn…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

This UK growth stock is 48% off its highs. I plan to buy more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a UK growth stock that looks very cheap right now. Given that management has 'skin in the…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that may now be screaming buys

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods believes these two FTSE 250 companies could have strong growth potential and thinks he'll invest in both of…

Read more »