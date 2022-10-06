Home » Investing Articles » Up 40%+ in 3 months! These 2 fast-growing UK shares still look cheap

Up 40%+ in 3 months! These 2 fast-growing UK shares still look cheap

Two UK shares on my watchlist have risen fast over the last few weeks. Here’s why I’m considering buying them for my growth portfolio.

The UK economy looks fragile at the moment. With the energy crisis driving inflation to historic highs and the pound falling, analysts expect the recovery to be sluggish and difficult. UK shares have been widely affected too, putting investors on high alert. 

Conversely, few sectors are currently witnessing a boom. But those companies that have continued to show strong growth are now receiving investor interest. I think this is the perfect time for me to diversify and pick up quality stocks on the way up. 

While the FTSE 100 is down over 6% this year, two overlooked gems on my watchlist have risen over 40% in three months. But looking at the fundamentals, they still look cheap. Let’s dive in. 

The energy sector is red hot right now. Despite the renewable energy push, oil is expected to power a majority of our industries for the foreseeable future. 

UK’s largest independent oil and gas business is Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR) and it has benefited greatly from this. Its shares are up over 41% in the last three months thanks to surging profits. 

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the company saw a 12-fold increase in pre-tax profits to US$1.49bn compared to $120m in H1 2021. The company cut down its net debt by 50% to $1.1bn and increased its 2022 shareholder payouts to $500m. 

Harbour Energy shares are trading at 448p with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.5 times. Given the current yield of 2.13%, which is expected to increase moving forward, this looks to me like a bargain. 

The next UK share on my list has jumped 47% over the last three months. 4imprint Group (LSE: FOUR) is a merchandise manufacturer that operates primarily in the US and controls 4% of the $23.6bn promotional products market.

The firm specialises in designing and manufacturing products that are functional adverts for large companies. 

In H1 2022, operating revenue was $515.54m, up 58% from H1 2021. Operating profits jumped a whopping 1124% to $43.98m primarily because of streamlined marketing and better pricing. 

4imprint doubled its new customer acquisitions and its order book grew 44% to 886,000 in 2022. The board is confident that the revenue target of $1bn will be achieved in 2022.

Its shares are currently trading at 3,645p at a P/E ratio of 20.9 times. Although this is not cheap on paper, I think its revenue growth in 2022 makes it a bargain. Many blue-chip businesses have struggled over the last few months, but 4imprint has shown considerable growth in a highly contested US market. 

Concerns and verdict

Tax cuts will plague oil companies moving forward. The world’s five biggest oil companies saw profits increasing by £50bn between April and June. This prompted a 25% energy profits levy in the UK that will bring the total tax on oil companies to 65%. 

Also, many US businesses are freezing hiring to improve margins. This is indicative of a slowing economy that could affect marketing spend. 

However, both businesses discussed here have reinvested smartly and have stronger balance sheets heading towards 2023. While there could be a slowdown, I think these shares have a lot of growth potential right now. I’ll probably make a lump sum investment in both shares when signs of market recovery become stronger. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suraj Radhakrishnan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

