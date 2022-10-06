Home » Investing Articles » I was right about the TUI share price. Here’s what I think happens next

I was right about the TUI share price. Here’s what I think happens next

Jon Smith talks through the movements in the TUI share price over the past few weeks and explains why his view hasn’t changed.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

At the start of September, I wrote a piece about TUI (LSE:TUI). In it, I concluded that as I wasn’t optimistic about the outlook for the travel and tourism sector, I was going to stay away from investing. In the past month, the TUI share price has fallen 10.85%. Over the past year, the stock is down 60%, but it’s up an impressive 5.3% so far today. So where do we go from here?

Short-term movements

To begin with, it’s not just TUI shares that are performing well today. The International Consolidated Airlines share price is up 1.6% with easyJet shares up 1.2%. The sector in general is benefiting from a relief rally after having been on the receiving end of a tough couple of weeks.

This mirrors the broader FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 movements. Since the mini budget, the stock market has moved lower. Concern around the amount of debt needed to fund new tax cuts has led to some ditching stocks and moving to cash as a safe haven.

Another impact of this fear has been the fall in value of the British pound. This has been notable against peers including the euro and US dollar. This is a negative for TUI and the entire industry. If I’m thinking of booking a holiday in Europe but now my pounds are worth considerably less in value, I’m going to find the whole experience significantly more expensive. This would cause me to think about taking a domestic holiday instead, or at least hold off booking anything with TUI for the moment.

As a result, I don’t read too much into the short-term move higher in the share price today. Better investor sentiment might be seen for a couple of days, but it hasn’t changed my longer-term view.

Where I think the TUI share price goes next

At 115p, the share price isn’t too far away from the lows of last week at 101.5p. In turn, these were levels not seen for over a decade. This does make it difficult to analyse because we’re in uncharted territory. It’s not as though I can compare the company versus a couple of years ago when the share price was at a similar level.

The company has been loss-making for the past two years. Therefore, it’s hard to use traditional valuation metrics such as the price-to-earnings ratio so see if it’s undervalued. Clearly, a falling share price should make the valuation more appealing. But unless the finances start to improve, there’s no reason why the value of the business shouldn’t fall further.

In positive news, the business raised significant new capital last year. This should help to prevent any bankruptcy chatter. Further, in the latest trading update from September, the Markets and Airlines division was expected to deliver a profitable quarter, despite the broader summer disruption.

Ultimately, I don’t see any major reason why the stock is set to break out of the downward spiral. Based on the lack of positive conviction, I don’t see value in me buying simply because of the low share price. I think the stock could face further pressure in coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price stay in pennies forever?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has stayed stubbornly low for years. Christopher Ruane considers where it might go from here --…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in JD Wetherspoon shares five years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Mark Tovey

Now lockdowns are a distant memory, should I buy JD Wetherspoon shares? Here, I've looked at how the pub chain's…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

State Pension age to hit 68 soon? I’m buying dividend stocks to protect myself in retirement

| Royston Wild

There's never been a better time to load up on dividend stocks as worries over the State Pension age climb…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Could I turn £5k into £100k using funds tracking the S&P 500?

| Dan Coates

The S&P 500 index tracks the top 500 companies in the US. Might funds tracking the index be the key…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price now too low to miss?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods discusses recent developments at one of his holdings and why he may buy more stock at the current…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

4 reasons Warren Buffett might like this tasty stock

| Mark Tovey

Here's how I use Warren Buffett's handy four-point checklist to screen stocks I am interested in buying -- and a…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

High-dividend shares! Should I buy Aviva for its 8.2% yield?

| Royston Wild

The sinking Aviva share price has driven its dividend yield through the roof. Should I use this slump to load…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I could invest £5,000 to target a stable passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Our writer looks at how he could take advantage of cheap shares to earn a steady passive income from the…

Read more »