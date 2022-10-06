Home » Investing Articles » I can’t ignore the 8% Legal & General dividend yield!

I can’t ignore the 8% Legal & General dividend yield!

A share price fall has pushed the Legal & General dividend yield above 8%. Christopher Ruane explains why he recently bought the shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

I used to hold shares in insurer Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). I liked its long-term growth prospects and still do. But as an investor, I also appreciated the Legal & General dividend. It has increased most years in the past two decades. The firm has a dividend policy that aims to keep the payout growing annually, although that is never guaranteed.

After frantic share selling in the pensions market caused some well-known FTSE 100 names to fall sharply, I took advantage to add Legal & General back into my portfolio this week. Here are three reasons why – and one concern I have.

I never buy a share just because of its dividend yield – doing that can lead me into buying value traps. But if I think a company has good prospects and sells at an attractive price, then I may consider its dividend yield when investing.

At the moment, the financial services company’s shares are selling for a fifth less than they were a year ago.

That might sound like bad news. But, along with a 5% increase in the interim dividend announced in August, it has had the effect of pushing the Legal & General dividend yield up to 8.2%.

On top of that, the stated policy aims to see dividends grow for the next couple of years at least. Although dividends are never guaranteed, I am optimistic that the firm’s strong business can help support that.

Strong business with good prospects

The company has a long history and large customer base, meaning that lots of people are familiar with its umbrella logo and brand.

I think demand for financial services such as insurance will continue to be strong. There may be some negative impact from a recession. But over the long term, I see the Legal & General business as one that could keep growing revenues and profits.

However, there is also a risk here. The recent turmoil in corners of the pensions market has forced some financial services groups to dump assets to meet calls for cash, which could badly hurt their profits. That could have a direct or indirect effect on Legal & General, in my view, hurting profits if the firm is forced to sell assets in a buyer’s market.

However, in a trading statement this week, the company reassured the market thus: “Despite volatile markets, the Group’s annuity portfolio has not experienced any difficulty in meeting collateral calls and we have not been forced sellers of gilts or bonds”.

I see that as a positive sign, although there may be further turbulence ahead. Any big fall in profits could lead to a cut in the Legal & General dividend.

Attractive valuation

In the statement, the company reiterated its expectation that full-year operating profit growth would be 8%, in line with what it delivered in the first half. For a mature business operating in a difficult environment, I see that as a creditable result. It seems to me like further evidence of the quality of the Legal & General business.

Despite that, the company trades on a price-to-earnings ratio in single-digits. I think that is an attractive price for a quality business. That is why I have bought Legal & General shares for my portfolio this week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

Does a Woodbois share price under 5p make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has retreated some way from its 52-week highs. It's looking like it might be a tempting…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I was right about the TUI share price. Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the movements in the TUI share price over the past few weeks and explains why his…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price stay in pennies forever?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has stayed stubbornly low for years. Christopher Ruane considers where it might go from here --…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in JD Wetherspoon shares five years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Mark Tovey

Now lockdowns are a distant memory, should I buy JD Wetherspoon shares? Here, I've looked at how the pub chain's…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

State Pension age to hit 68 soon? I’m buying dividend stocks to protect myself in retirement

| Royston Wild

There's never been a better time to load up on dividend stocks as worries over the State Pension age climb…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Could I turn £5k into £100k using funds tracking the S&P 500?

| Dan Coates

The S&P 500 index tracks the top 500 companies in the US. Might funds tracking the index be the key…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price now too low to miss?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods discusses recent developments at one of his holdings and why he may buy more stock at the current…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

4 reasons Warren Buffett might like this tasty stock

| Mark Tovey

Here's how I use Warren Buffett's handy four-point checklist to screen stocks I am interested in buying -- and a…

Read more »