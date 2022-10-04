Home » Investing Articles » Can Tesco shares beat the recession?

Can Tesco shares beat the recession?

With its interim results due tomorrow, this Fool assesses whether Tesco shares can be one of the FTSE 100 winners in the economic downturn.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping

Image source: Getty Images

The UK economy is facing a recession. How long this will last is anyone’s guess but I like preparing for the worst in any case. My portfolio is value oriented, so I have faith that it’s well positioned to ride out the worst effects of a recession. Nevertheless, I’m open to buying stocks that could perform well in this environment. And I think Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares — on paper at least — may fit the brief. 

Defensive qualities

My experience tells me the valuations of defensive stocks are more resilient than cyclicals in downturns. For me, supermarket chain Tesco embodies the idea of a defensive stock. It sells many of the necessities that people will buy regardless of circumstances. By way of being the market leader, I believe that its earnings can remain relatively stable during a down cycle. This should have a positive effect on the valuation of Tesco shares.

Furthermore, I see Tesco as a relatively strong income payer, regardless of the conditions. The grocery giant offers a higher dividend yield (6%) than the FTSE 100 average (4.1%). It has also been increasing its dividend coverage ratio for years — a positive indicator of its financial health. So, the combination of high sustainable payouts with share price stability, is a safe bet for me.

The company’s share price was hammered in September as concerns for the UK economy rose. It’s down by a third (30%) since the start of the year. This type of discount is often a buy signal for me. That said, I have a few lingering doubts about Tesco’s longer-term prospects.

The cost-of-living crisis

I’m worried about the discount war kicking off between the big supermarkets. I sense that higher inflation and interest rates will continue to tighten wallets. Shoppers will have no choice but to shop at the places with the cheapest prices. Ominously, Aldi and Lidl have been grabbing market share at an increasing pace. But Tesco has been losing market share.

To its credit, I’ve noted a spirited response from the company. It has gone from boosting its online presence to increasing its product discounts. But price slashing can be problematic for supermarkets. It certainly is for Tesco, a company with already wafer-thin profit margins.

The more immediate headwind for Tesco is the weak pound. It sources products internationally. Therefore, it will need to pay more money in pound terms to buy the same products.

Headwinds abound

I remain confident that Tesco can be a resilient stock in this recession. But simultaneously, I’m put off by the headwinds in the shape of intensifying competition and the greater costs it’s facing.

I also see limited upside in the share price because its price-to-earnings ratio is well above competitors like Sainsbury’s and Asda. I take this to mean it’s already generously priced.

Overall, I’m finding more negatives than positives about Tesco shares. I think September’s fall indicated a broader price correction by the market. Yet while I won’t be buying now, it’s a stock I intend to continue monitoring.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I’m thinking about buying Tesla shares after the 8.6% fall yesterday

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the main reason for the fall in Tesla shares yesterday but reasons that he thinks the stock…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the British American Tobacco dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the British American Tobacco dividend forecast for this year and next. Is the tobacco company set…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Investing for beginners: 3 steps to buying shares with a spare £250

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three elements of investing for beginners he'd follow if he was dipping his toe in the stock…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy now!

| John Choong

Inflation continues to run rampant in the UK. So here are two inflation-resistant stocks I'm looking to buy for my…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

This high-quality UK stock’s price has been cut in half. I’ll be buying more of it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at a UK stock that has tanked in 2022. He sees a buying opportunity after…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m not selling Scottish Mortgage shares in October – or ever!

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have crashed 50% in just 12 months. Yet I'm not jumping ship and may double down on…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

With £1,000, here’s how much passive income I could make in the next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the numbers looking at what his potential passive income could be if he put a chunk…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

These are my two favourite income stocks in 2022

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two of his favourite income stocks within the FTSE 350, and outlines why he would add them…

Read more »