Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Woodbois shares today?

Should I buy Woodbois shares today?

Woodbois shares, which cost just 4p, are popular right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he’d buy them for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

Woodbois (LSE: WBI) shares have been getting plenty of attention recently. It seems a (paid-for) research article floating around online has generated a lot of interest in the AIM-listed small-cap stock.

I’m a fan of small-cap stocks because they can potentially deliver much higher returns than large-cap shares (albeit with a higher level of risk). Is Woodbois a stock I should buy for my portfolio though? Let’s discuss.

What does Woodbois do?

Before I get into the ‘bull’ versus the ‘bear’ case here, it’s worth providing a brief overview of the company.

Headquartered in Guernsey, Woodbois is focused on the production, processing, manufacture, and supply of sustainable softwood, hardwood, and related products throughout Africa and across the world. It’s also active in the carbon services space and is focused on implementing large-scale forest carbon initiatives to help mitigate climate change.

It’s worth noting that Woodbois is a very small company. At its current share price of 4.4p, its market capitalisation is around £94m.

The bull case

Looking at Woodbois from an investment perspective, there are certainly reasons to be bullish. For starters, the company has momentum at present. For the first half of 2022, for example, revenue jumped 38% year on year to $11.3m. And the group generated its first-ever operating profit. This was $15,000, compared to a loss of $0.7m in H1 2021.

Meanwhile, the business is expected to continue growing in the years ahead. At present, the one analyst covering the company has revenue forecasts of $27.5m for 2022 and $39.2m for 2023 (versus $17.5m posted for 2021).

If Woodbois can achieve these forecasts and deliver an increase in profitability, it could see its share price rise.

The bear case

There are quite a few risks to consider here though. One is that the company doesn’t have a long-term track record when it comes to profitability.

When I invest in small-cap AIM stocks, I usually go for companies that have already been profitable for several years and have demonstrated the ability to increase their profits over time. I’ve found that the share prices of these kinds of companies tend to be far less volatile than those of companies that have not made a lot of money in the past.

Another issue is that the company only had cash of $2.1m on its books at 30 June. This low cash balance means it may have to raise capital at some point via an equity raise. If it was to do an equity raise, the share price would most likely fall.

A third risk is that the company has operations in Mozambique. This adds uncertainty as this country can be a bit politically unstable at times.

Finally, there’s the fact that Woodbois has a market-cap of less than £100m. Generally speaking, the share prices of companies this size tend to be quite volatile.

Woodbois shares: my move now

Weighing everything up, I won’t be buying Woodbois shares for my portfolio right now. Ultimately, they’re a little too speculative for my liking.

All things considered, I think there are better stocks to buy for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares look cheap at 67p! But there’s a catch

| Dan Coates

Rolls-Royce shares are nose-diving. But is the current share price reflective of the true value of the power systems manufacturer?

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Tesco shares while they’re near 200p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have fallen recently and now offer a yield of over 5%. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares are now below 300p, is it a no-brainer to buy now?

| Yasmin Rufo

The easyjet share price has fallen below 300p for the first time in a decade. Is now the time to…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including discounters and defence shares.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 battered UK shares that could explode when the stock market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

UK shares have been in turmoil in recent weeks and, let's face it, the mini-budget certainly didn't help things. But…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 3 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

How will the FTSE 350 behave after last week's troubles?

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 top income stocks to buy during the sell-off!

| Dr. James Fox

With the FTSE 100 down around 5% over the past month, I'm looking at snapping up some high-quality income stocks…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

FTSE earnings preview: Tesco, Greggs, RS

| John Choong

Earnings releases are a key moment for stock prices. So, here are the earnings preview from three big FTSE firms…

Read more »