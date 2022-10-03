Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 passive income ETF to supercharge returns!

Here’s 1 passive income ETF to supercharge returns!

This Fool is looking for the best passive income options to boost his levels of return. Should he buy or avoid shares in this ETF?

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together

Image source: Getty Images

One of the primary aims of my investment strategy is to boost my passive income stream through dividend-paying stocks. One exchange-traded fund (ETF) that caught my eye recently is iShares UK Dividend ETF (LSE:IUKD). Should I buy or avoid the shares?

Dividend seeker

As a reminder, an ETF is a type of pooled investment security, and it can be traded on the stock exchange like a normal stock. It tracks a particular index, sector, commodity, or other assets.

The iShares UK Dividend ETF tracks the FTSE UK Dividend+ Index. It holds the top 50 yielding dividend stocks from the FTSE 350, excluding investment trusts. Using specific criteria, it works out which companies to include. One of the primary criteria for iShares is the dividend performance of a company.

As the iShares UK Dividend ETF trades like a normal stock, it has a share price too. Currently, the shares are trading for 628p. At this time last year, the ETF was trading for 717p, which is a 12% drop over a 12-month period.

To buy or not to buy

So let’s take a look at some pros and cons of me buying the iShares UK Dividend ETF shares for my holdings.

FOR: the ETF is managed by Blackrock, which is one of the largest asset managers in the world. It has a reputation for operating with higher liquidity than other asset managers, which I like. In addition to this, I am buoyed by the fact that the ETF has good diversification. Of the 50 companies making up the fund, there are lots of different types of companies that operate in different sectors. This can offer protection against headwinds and volatility, like now.

AGAINST: As with any passive income stock, it is always worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed. They can be cancelled at any time to help conserve cash. This usually happens during times of volatility, or an unexpected event like a pandemic.

FOR: the ETF’s current dividend yield is extremely enticing. It stands at 7.2%. This is considerably higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%.

AGAINST: A few other risks to consider are lack of geographical diversification, as well as a heavy exposure to financial stocks. All the stocks in the fund are businesses based in the UK. This means a lot of them are at the mercy of the UK economy, which is experiencing lots of issues such as soaring inflation. As for financial stocks, due to recent headwinds, many of them have suffered. This could hurt the ETF’s level of return moving forward but this is something I will keep an eye on.

A passive income stock I would buy

To summarise, there are clear benefits, and some pitfalls, to buying the iShares UK Dividend ETF for my holdings. Current economic issues will impact it in some form, in my opinion. Despite this, I like the look of this ETF to boost my passive income. Its generally diverse portfolio, as well as the dividend yield on offer are big positives for me. I would add the iShares UK Dividend ETF to my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Royal Mail shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Stephen Wright

Royal Mail shares have a dividend yield over 8%, but the stock is down 63% since January. Here’s how much…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend shares to buy in October (including a 7%-yielder)!

| Royston Wild

These three dividend shares all beat the market when it comes to yields. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

3 cheap growth shares to buy in October?

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets have fallen, and growth shares have taken more than their fair share of pain. The risks are higher,…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,500 in this stock using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Investing like Warren Buffett involves buying strong, predictable businesses that have good prospects. Here’s a stock that I think fits…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d look to invest £500 in the stock market today

| Jon Smith

For how to invest in the volatile market of the moment, Jon Smith relies on his top-down, long-term approach.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap penny stock set for huge growth and it already pays a dividend!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock, which operates in a growth market. Should he buy the…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before the market recovers

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Two top-performing FTSE 100 shares from my watchlist just entered bargain territory. Here's why I am considering both for my…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

My passive income plan for £4 a day

| Kevin Godbold

With stocks and shares setting up to bounce back, I’d start my £4-a-day passive income plan right now. 

Read more »