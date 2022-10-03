Home » Investing Articles » 2 top income stocks to buy during the sell-off!

2 top income stocks to buy during the sell-off!

With the FTSE 100 down around 5% over the past month, I’m looking at snapping up some high-quality income stocks while they trade at knockdown prices.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio. I receive income from these companies in the form of dividends that are paid throughout the course of the year.

Stocks paying dividends tend to be more established that those often referred to as ‘growth stocks’. They use the profits they make each year to reward shareholders for their investment.

Taking the opportunity

The FTSE 100 is down nearly 5% over the past month, while the FTSE 250 — which is generally considered a better reflection on the health of the UK economy — is down 10%. In fact, since Liz Truss came to office, more than $500bn has been wiped off the value of UK stocks.

But, eventually, the market will recover. In fact, in my opinion, all it would take to push the indexes upwards is some sensible fiscal policy — it’s never good when the IMF criticises the fiscal policy of a G7 nation and suggests the new government should reverse its latest budget.

For me, now is a good time to top up on those stocks I really believe in. And here are two companies — both banks — I’m buying more shares in.

The big lender

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have plummeted since Truss came into office. The stock is down 11% over the course of the past week, wiping away gains made over the previous month.

The government’s mini-budget — in which it became clear that UK fiscal policy was working at odds with monetary policy — wasn’t well received by the city.

The bank has also fallen on reports that Truss’s new cabinet has looked at changing the Bank of England’s money-printing programme. Interest paid on some deposits held by commercial lenders would be scrapped, potentially saving the state more than £10bn a year, according to those reports.

However, there are positives. Net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between savings and lending rates — are rising. This is because Bank of England interest rates are on the up, and might even reach 6% next year, due to the PM’s fiscal exuberance.

Higher NIMs are very important for banks. In fact, Lloyds is even earning more interest on the money it leaves with the central bank. And despite falling credit quality — induced by rampant inflation — higher interest rates will more than make up for it.

I already own Lloyds shares, but down 11% over the week, I’d buy more today. The stock also offers a 4.8% dividend yield.

A discounted merchant bank

Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) is a FTSE 250 firm provides securities trading, lending, deposit-taking and wealth-management services. The stock is also down 12% since the mini-budget. However, with the share price falling, the dividend yield has pushed upwards and now stands at a very attractive 7%.

Last week, the bank announced that it had performed well in the current climate, but profits had fallen year on year. In the 12 months to the end of July, adjusted operating profits fell 13% to £234.8m. Close Bros said this mainly reflects lower income from market-maker Winterflood Securities and an increase in impairment charges.

However, the firm has strong margins — around 7.8% — and as noted by RBC, has defensive qualities. The group has a consistent track record of earnings, even during recessions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Close Brothers Group and Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 battered UK shares that could explode when the stock market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

UK shares have been in turmoil in recent weeks and, let's face it, the mini-budget certainly didn't help things. But…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 3 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

How will the FTSE 350 behave after last week's troubles?

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

FTSE earnings preview: Tesco, Greggs, RS

| John Choong

Earnings releases are a key moment for stock prices. So, here are the earnings preview from three big FTSE firms…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why the falling pound means I’m buying UK stocks in October

| Stephen Wright

The falling pound means US shares are around 17% more expensive than this time last year. With that in mind,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett made most of his money after the age of 50. Our writer considers what lessons that…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’m buying trading platforms in my Stocks and Shares ISA now to beat a recession

| Dan Coates

Fintech firms providing online trading services are outperforming the market hugely. Here’s why I’m adding them to my Stocks and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in FTSE 100 shares amid market turmoil

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 100 bargains! Our writer considers two top picks he’d add to a Stocks and Shares ISA during turbulent markets.

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d add to my portfolio

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why, after a tough three quarters of 2022, he would consider adding these cheap UK shares to…

Read more »