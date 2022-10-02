Best British income stocks for October

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in October, which counted mining and medical tech firms amongst their numbers.

Safestore Holdings

What it does: Safestore is a leading self-storage provider operating throughout the UK and Europe via a network of 179 locations.

By Zaven Boyrazian. Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE) is the UK’s largest provider of self-storage solutions, with 179 facilities around the UK and Europe. In total, the group has just over 7.6 million square feet of leasing space at an 84.3% occupancy rate as of July 2022.

While self-storage is hardly the most exciting sector, it provides a critical service that’s growing in demand and generally resilient to economic shifts.

So far this year, Safestore’s revenue has grown by a solid 15.6% overall and 12.8% on a like-for-like basis. Management has also been exercising a bit of pricing power to bolster its average storage rate by 9.1% to £28.59 per square foot. And with only a handful of fixed operating costs, net profit margins stand at an impressive 42.7%

Despite delivering consistently impressive results, shares currently trade at a dirt-cheap P/E ratio of just 3.9. Pairing this with a 3.1% dividend yield makes me believe a bargain income opportunity has emerged for my stocks and shares portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian does not own shares in Safestore Holdings.

NatWest

What it does: NatWest is a banking firm based in the UK. It specialises in a number of products, including personal and commercial banking.

By Andrew Woods. For 2021, NatWest (LSE:NWG) paid a dividend of 10.5p per share. At the time of writing, this payment equates to a dividend yield of around 4.66%. Although that’s not the largest yield on the market, I still consider it to be solid.

The company has been benefiting from a trend of rising interest rates. Rates have risen to 2.25% in the UK and may well climb higher as central banks seek to bring inflation under control.

Higher rates basically mean that banks can charge more for borrowing services. However, since they make loans and mortgages more expensive, some customers may be put off taking on more debt amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Regardless, the firm posted an operating pre-tax profit of £2.6bn for the six months to 30 June. This was up from £2.3bn for the same period in 2021. For now, at least, the bank appears to be in a strong position and my income favourite at the moment.

Andrew Woods has no position in NatWest.

Endeavour Mining

What it does: The company owns and operates gold mines across Africa. It makes money by selling the gold it extracts.

By Stephen Wright. Shares in Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) just hit a price that I find it impossible to ignore them at. That’s why they’re my top British income stock for October.

As a gold mining company, Endeavour’s profitability is tied closely to the price of gold. The higher the gold price, the more money the business makes.

Recently, the price of gold has been coming down, falling from $1,756 per ounce to $1,643 per ounce. And the stock I’m looking at has fallen from £18.09 per share to £15.83.

To me, this looks like a good opportunity to buy shares. Over time, I expect the price of gold to increase and I expect all gold mining companies to benefit.

The reason for focusing on Endeavour specifically, though, is that it has lower costs than its competitors. This gives it an advantage that I think is extremely difficult to replicate.

Stephen Wright does not own shares in Endeavour Mining.

United Utilities Group

What it does: United Utilities supplies water and wastewater services to 7m households in the North West of England.

By Royston Wild. I think buying classic defensive shares could be a good idea as stock market volatility picks up. One I’m thinking of snapping up in October is United Utilities Group (LSE: UU).

The outlook for the UK economy is plagued with danger as inflation soars and interest rates rocket. But our essential need for water means that revenues at suppliers like this remain rock-solid.

As a consequence, businesses like United Utilities have the financial clout and the confidence to raise dividends at all times. Indeed, for the years to March 2023 and 2024 City analysts are expecting total payouts of 45.57p and 49.42p per share respectively.

These are up from last year’s full dividend of 43.5p per share. And they provide healthy yields of 4% and 4.4%.

I also like United Utilities because a lack of industry competition provides revenues with additional security. Though bear in mind that changes to water UK regulations could have an impact on future earnings.

Royston Wild does not own shares in United Utilities.

Glencore

What it does: Glencore is the world’s largest commodity trader, known for trading metals that include the likes of zinc, copper, lead, and nickel.

By John Choong. Bucking the trend of the FTSE 100, Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has outperformed the wider index by more than 20%, at the time of writing. Pair that with a decent dividend yield of just under 5%, and the commodity giant certainly looks like a lucrative income stock to buy for my portfolio.

In its latest half-year results, Glencore smashed it out of the park by posting top line and bottom line growth of 43% and 820% respectively. While the outlook for metals is a rather uncertain one given the economic conditions surrounding a global recession, management believes that the reopening of China in the second half of the year could boost its income stream, and dividend as a result, while helping to hedge against declining metal prices.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that the miner’s dividend isn’t well covered by current earnings and cash on its balance sheet. So any substantial decline in metal prices and overall demand could significantly hamper the dividend payout.

John Choong has no position in Glencore.

Smith & Nephew

What it does: Smith & Nephew is a medical technology company that specialises in hip and knee implants and advanced wound management.

By Edward Sheldon, CFA. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN) shares have fallen in recent months due to challenges associated with supply chains, inflation, and China, and I think the share price fall has created an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors like myself.

In the near term, the challenges I’ve mentioned above could persist. However, eventually, I expect them to moderate as the world returns to normal after the pandemic. And when they do, sentiment towards the healthcare stock should improve. It’s worth noting that, in many countries, there are large backlogs for joint replacement surgery.

Meanwhile, the long-term growth story here remains attractive. By 2030, one in six people globally will be 60 or over. This is likely to create strong demand for joint replacements.

With the stock currently sporting a P/E ratio that is not much higher than the average FTSE 100 P/E, and offering a dividend yield of about 3%, I think it’s a good time to be buying here.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Smith & Nephew.

BAE Systems

What it does: BAE Systems is a defense, aerospace and security company.

By Paul Summers. Finding a high-yielding income stock isn’t hard right now. Then again, I think it still pays to be cautious. With a recession already here/on the way, many companies may reduce their cash returns or cut them completely. That’s why my pick is BAE Systems (LSE: BA).

Prompted by the invasion of Ukraine, its shares have been in fine form in 2022. This has reduced the yield to a pretty pedestrian 3.2%. Even so, payouts are likely to be covered twice by expected profit. This arguably makes the £25bn cap a relatively safe play for income hunters.

At almost 16 times earnings, the shares trade at a premium to their five-year average. Hence, there might be some profit-taking on the horizon. However, I think this is a risk worth taking. BAE boasts a superb record when it comes to consistently increasing its annual payouts.

Paul Summers has no position in BAE Systems