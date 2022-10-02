Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy in October?

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy in October?

As we enter October, I’m seeing plenty of cheap stocks to buy on the UK stock market. These three have updates coming during the month.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
couple moving into apartment

Image source: Getty Images

Some of our the UK’s biggest companies will be releasing updates in October. And I reckon following company news over the course of the year can help us find the very best stocks to buy and hold for the long term.

Market leader

One is FTSE 100 supermarket leader Tesco (LSE: TSCO). The competition might be growing, and Lidl and Aldi might be rubbing their hands with glee as shoppers chase rock-bottom prices.

But Tesco still commands 27% of the UK’s grocery market, with Sainsbury a distant second at 15%. Tesco is going to take some shifting if anyone wants to try.

First-half results should be with us on 5 October, and so much seems to have happened since Tesco’s first-quarter update back in June.

At the time, total retail sales (excluding fuel) had grown 2% on a like-for-like basis from the prior year. Sales were up 9.9% from three years previously. And that famous market share had edged up a bit.

The Tesco share price has shown some weakness, dropping 25% in the past 12 months.

But that’s pushed the stock’s forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to around 9.5. And dividend yields are heading above 5%.

FTSE 100 bank

Standard Chartered and NatWest Group have Q3 updates coming on 26 October and 28 October, respectively. But my sights are directed more to Barclays (LSE: BARC), with third-quarter figures due on 26 October.

Like financial stocks in general, the Barclays share price has fallen, down 25% in the past 12 months.

In this case, it puts the stock on a P/E of only around 5.4. The long-term average for FTSE 100 stocks is close to three times that, which makes Barclays look cheap on that score.

The forecast dividend yield is pushing 5%, with analysts lifting their predictions above 7% by 2024. How forecasts might hold up if we face a prolonged recession is the big unknown here.

One thing I do like about Barclays is its international exposure, which could help defend it against specific UK-centric dangers.

Oil & gas

Oil and gas stocks have had a good year, as oil prices have climbed. And that brings me to Shell (LSE: SHEL), with a Q3 update due on 27 October.

The Shell share price has gained 35% in the past 12 months, and profits are climbing. In 2021, earnings were almost back to pre-pandemic levels. And forecasters predict a bumper year this year.

The dividend yield is around 4%, which is not close to the FTSE 100’s best. But it is being held down by the rising share price.

The price of oil has declined some way from its summer highs, with Brent crude dipping below $90 per barrel. And that’s got to be a big risk now. If oil carries on down, I’d expect the Shell share price to lose some of its gains.

Buy in October?

I don’t know if I’ll buy any of these three stocks. Not without doing my proper research, certainly. But at least I’ll be better informed by following October’s updates.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Sainsbury (J), Standard Chartered, and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

3 cheap dividend shares to buy in October?

| Alan Oscroft

The falling stock market is making a lot of dividend shares look more attractive these days. But the risks are…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 100 shares ever?

| Alan Oscroft

Well, is it the best time to buy FTSE 100 shares now? Or have we missed it? Or if we…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

Markets are crashing. Is now the time to buy income stocks?

| Michael Hawkins

As markets deteriorate, the implication is that yields rise. So it makes sense to take advantage of these price drops…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 250 the home of high dividends?

| Gabriel McKeown

In the pursuit of high dividend yields, is the FTSE 250 the place to look, and would I add these…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks for October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included an IT firm…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Burberry shares have bounced up and down over the past year. But this week, the share price shot up after…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for an investment of £50 per week

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at three passive income investment ideas and explains which one he'd buy today -- and why.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

My top dividend stocks for October

| James J. McCombie

The falling UK markets have increased the yields on dividend stocks. But I also want track records and safety for…

Read more »