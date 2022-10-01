Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Burberry shares have bounced up and down over the past year. But this week, the share price shot up after the fashion house announced a creative change.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

Burberry (LSE:BRBY) shares pushed upwards this week following the news that chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci would be stepping down at the end of the month. However, the gains were only enough to regain the value lost after the chancellor’s mini-budget last week.

I’m actually pretty bullish on Burberry, and there are several reasons for this. So let’s take a closer look at the luxury fashion house’s fortunates and explore whether it might be right for my portfolio.

Three year trend

If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry three years ago, today I’d have £830, plus dividends — however, the current dividend yield is only 0.68%. So clearly, that’s not a great return. In fact, it pretty poor.

Burberry struggled during the early days of the pandemic as China, its main market, went into lockdown. I was fortunate to buy the stock near its nadir and sold it almost exactly a year later when the stock passed through 2,100p — it’s not like me to sell so soon.

But in 2022, China is posing more problems. Cities have been in and out of lockdown throughout the course of 2022, and economic growth has slowed. In July, the retailer said sales fell 35% in mainland China because of Covid-19 restrictions and store closures.

A change at the top

Earlier this week, Burberry announced that Tisci had decided to leave after almost five years, during which he spearheaded Burberry’s creative transformation. Despite Tisci being well respected in the industry, the announcement pushed the share price higher.

Tisci will be succeeded by Briton Daniel Lee, who will join the group on October 3. Burberry said Lee will be based at the company headquarters in London and report to chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd. Lee had been the highly-respected creative director of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta from 2018 to 2021.

Outlook could be improving

Burberry said retail revenues for the 13 weeks ended 2 July came in at £505m, up 5% at reported currency and unchanged at constant exchange rates. In fact, excluding mainland China, comparable store sales grew 16%, while comparable store sales across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa grew 47% year on year.

And while the Chinese economy could be in a healthier place, Covid-19 restrictions are becoming easier on business. Before the pandemic, around 40% of Burberry’s sales were from China, or Chinese tourists buying abroad. 

Moreover, luxury goods companies tend to be bombproof against inflationary and even recessionary environments. The profile of the consumer is often insulated from the economic constraints that impact many others during economic downturns.

Burberry should also benefit from the weaker pound. The yuan and the dollar have both gained considerably on the pound this year and this should lead to inflated GBP earnings. A weak pound could push costs up but, on the whole, I see a net benefit here.

As a result, and at the current price, I’d add Burberry to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks for October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included an IT firm…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for an investment of £50 per week

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at three passive income investment ideas and explains which one he'd buy today -- and why.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

My top dividend stocks for October

| James J. McCombie

The falling UK markets have increased the yields on dividend stocks. But I also want track records and safety for…

Read more »

Number 3 flying foil balloon and gold confetti
Investing Articles

Three cheap shares I’d buy right now even if the UK is in a recession

| Anton Balint

The UK's economic growth may be below trend, but attractive opportunities remain in the stock market as cheap shares abound.

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stalwart with an 11% yield and P/E of just 3.9! Is this for real?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has an impressive 11% yield and trades with an attractive P/E ratio. But maybe it's…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy at massive discounts after UK market tanks!

| Dr. James Fox

With the UK market pushing downwards over the past two weeks, I'm looking for discounted shares to buy for my…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks that I will never invest in

| Yasmin Rufo

These FTSE 100 stocks might look cheap at first glance, but Yasmin Rufo explains why she would never add them…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares after the FTSE correction, or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have pushed upwards throughout the year before falling last week. So should I buy the shares, or have…

Read more »