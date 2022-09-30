Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap income shares to buy in October?

3 cheap income shares to buy in October?

Heading into October, falling prices are making a lot of income shares look increasingly attractive. Here are three with news scheduled.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

We’re entering October in a state of economic chaos. Interest rates are climbing, and the pound has slumped. And share prices are suffering too. But there’s nothing I like better than cheap income shares, to help me lock down a healthy long-term dividend stream.

Flooring

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) makes flooring, for commercial and consumer markets. And over the past few years, earnings have been holding up pretty well and dividends have been climbing steadily.

But the share price has been suffering, falling 20% in the past 12 months. Over five years, though, we’re looking at only a 5% fall, so I suspect there’s been a needed correction along the line there.

Full-year results are due on 3 October, and August’s trading update suggests they should be good. The company described turnover as robust, saying it should be 9%-10% ahead of the previous year.

At the interim stage, James Halstead raised its dividend by 5.9%. The full-year forecast dividend yield stands at 3.8%, which is modest. But it’s been strongly progressive. I’ll be doing my research in October for sure.

Investment management

The investment management business has been under pressure. But Rathbone Brothers (LSE: RAT) hasn’t been suffering too badly, with its share price down 12% over the past 12 months.

We have a Q3 update coming on 19 October, which could be crucial in the current environment. The company has previously described the first half as turbulent, but still achieved net positive inflows.

The forecast dividend would yield around 4.5%, rising to 5% by 2024. That’s obviously very uncertain right now. But Rathbone has a record of regular annual dividend increases stretching back more than a decade. And that’s what I really want to see from a long-term income investment.

Whether we’ll get another annual raise remains to be seen. But the company lifted its interim dividend by 3.7%.

FTSE 100 bank

NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) is the third income stock I’ll be watching out for, with Q3 results due on 28 October.

It might be too early to tell what effect the latest economic turmoil might be having on the bank. But we could get some hint.

Banking shares are generally in the dumps, but NatWest has fallen only a few percent over the past 12 months. The sector weakness puts the shares on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only around seven, which looks cheap to me.

There’s a forecast dividend yield of close to 5% now, so any news on where that’s likely to go will be welcome. I’m not sure if NatWest is the bank I’d buy, but on the whole it looks like a decent income investment to me.

Buy?

I’d do a lot more research before I’d buy any of these three. But following company news on a monthly basis is an effective way to build a list of candidates over the course of the year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rathbone Brothers. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

I’m buying this FTSE 100 passive-income powerhouse!

| Ben McPoland

Falling stock prices mean higher dividends. Here's one FTSE 100 stalwart now yielding around 8%.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 ways I’m aiming to beat the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon this is one of the best times ever to launch a long-term programme of stock market investing. Here's…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top shares to buy during a market sell-off

| Paul Summers

The time to be optimistic is when everyone else is selling. And our writer thinks he's found two great shares…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250's recent fall leaves a lot of UK shares here looking too cheap to miss. Here are two…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

| Paul Summers

Sterling has been hit hard and many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen in price. But Paul Summers thinks there may…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp fall in the S&P 500 and explains why he's keen to get some exposure…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

I’m buying these FTSE shares for a huge dividend return straight away!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Homebuilder Persimmon offers a huge dividend to investors. Jacob Ambrose Willson is taking advantage by buying up these FTSE shares.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is steady after interim results

| Alan Oscroft

There's been little movement in the Cineworld share price as an improved first half was overshadowed by bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more »