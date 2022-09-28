Home » Investing Articles » How to invest like Bill Gates in a Stocks & Shares ISA!

How to invest like Bill Gates in a Stocks & Shares ISA!

Billionaire Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the US, and I can get a slice of the action too using my Stocks & Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elderly father and adult son work in the garden

Image source: Getty Images

With a net worth of $104bn, Bill Gates has a lot more investment avenues open to him than I do through my humble Stocks & Shares ISA.

For example, the Microsoft founder is fond of farmland. Over the last five years, he has gone on a buying spree that has left him holding 270,000 acres.

Farmland can be a fantastic hedge against inflation. It is a hard asset and it produces a positive cash flow (unlike gold). Then, there is the fact that the amount of arable land per capita has more than halved over the last six decades and is expected to keep declining.

Interestingly, farmland property values are negatively correlated with the S&P 500, making arable land a potential portfolio diversifier, like government bonds.

Although I can’t outright snap up farms like Gates has done, there is one way I can get exposure to this asset class using my Stocks & Shares ISA.

A two-horse race

UK investors may be disappointed to learn that, at least for now, there are no real estate investment trusts (REITs) dedicated to buying up England’s pleasant pastures of green.

The only two farmland REITs I have dug up are US-listed.

  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FIP): with 160,000 acres owned and a book value of $1.1bn, this REIT is the bigger of the two

Farmland Partners focuses on ‘row crop farms’, that is, commodity products that are replanted yearly like corn, soybean, and wheat. By acreage, 90% of its portfolio is made up of these types of crops.

Its properties are spread across 18 American states. It rents out the land to tenant farmers, currently boasting an impressive 0% vacancy rate. Expansion is the name of Farmland Partners’ game, with $800m worth of target properties lined up for potential acquisition.

  •  Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND): this REIT is the smaller of the two, with 115,000 acres spread across 15 states and a book value of around $600m

Its unique selling point is that it has a stronger focus on ‘permanent crops’. These are planted once and may last for up to 25 years, for example, almonds, avocados, and oranges.

Gladstone Land says these permanent crops face less price volatility and that all of its farms come with their own water supplies, meaning they are not as dependent on rainfall.

Don’t bet the farm!

While I like the idea of diversifying my portfolio by adding in an alternative asset class like farmland, neither of these REITs appeals to me after looking at their financials.

Farmland Partners is trading at 1.4 times its book value, while its debt-to-equity ratio is a staggering 62. As interest rates rise, I am worried that Farmland Partners’ already razor-thin profit margins could be wiped out.

Meanwhile, Gladstone Land is already losing money, with earnings per share of -0.29 cents. It is true that this REIT is trading equal to book value following a collapse in its price over the last 12 months of 21%. However, its debt-to-equity ratio is 111, making it almost twice as indebted as its rival farmland REIT.

Farmland may be a great inflation hedge, but the only two REITs offering me exposure through my Stocks & Shares ISA look over-leveraged. As interest rates rise, I fear servicing such heavy debt loads could become a hard row to hoe.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

If I invested £1,000 in Tesco shares now, how much could they be worth in a year’s time?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the future for Tesco shares with the uncertainty around inflation and the UK economy over the next…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

5 steps to earn £500 in passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

In just five steps, our writer thinks he can put a passive income plan into action that over time could…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Does the Direct Line share price slump make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Direct Line share price has fallen even further, as the insurance sector took a beating after last week's mini-budget.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Value investing isn’t dead, so here are my top shares to buy now

| Kevin Godbold

I'm following Warren Buffett and looking for cheap shares to buy now while they're on sale. Here's what I've found...

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

These 3 shares just fell hard as the FTSE 100 tumbled. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is continuing its slide, falling below 6,900 points. And it's taking some top quality companies down with…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in BP shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Energy has been the best performing sector this year. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at how BP shares have fared in…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

At 52-week lows, is the Rolls-Royce share price finally fair value?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price is still falling and whether he thinks it's time for him to…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price just fell another 10%. Is it an unmissable buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

After an 85% drop in 12 months, can the boohoo share price really fall any further? It just did, and…

Read more »