Home » Investing Articles » If I bought £1,000 of Lloyds shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I bought £1,000 of Lloyds shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

2022 has been a good year for banks, with higher interest rates pushing up margins. But Lloyds shares aren’t up much from where they were 10 years ago.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares haven’t really moved upwards in recent months, only pushing above 50p on a couple of occasions. There has been some volatility, but this has taken place despite one giant tailwind for banks.

So let’s take a closer look at this FTSE 100 stalwart’s fortunes and explore why I think it’s a top buy for my portfolio!

10-year trend

If I’d have bought £1,000 of Lloyds shares 10 years ago, today I’d have £1,175 plus any dividends I would have received during that period. That’s an okay return, but clearly not great, and reflects an annualised growth rate of 1.75%.

The bank had to reinvent itself after the 2008 crash, with Sir António Horta-Osório charged by the government to simplify the bank’s operations. As one can guess by his knighthood, Horta-Osório largely achieved this.

The share price collapsed during the pandemic and the dividend payments fell. In 2018, Lloyds’ dividend per share came in at 3.21p. The following year, the interim dividend grew by around 4.7%. However, the bank did not pay a final dividend as the pandemic kicked in.

With the dividend payment still depressed on relative terms and some uncertainty surrounding the UK economy, investors haven’t rushed into Lloyds.

Things are looking up

We’ve got recession forecasts and that’s not going to be great for credit quality. But banks, including Lloyds, have already put money aside for inflation and recession-related defaults.

However, interest rates have been increasing throughout 2022, and will likely continue increasing through to 2023. Some analysts see the Bank of England base rate hitting 4% in 2023. It could even go higher if the chancellor’s mini budget push inflation up further.

As such, net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between savings and lending rates — are rising. In fact, Lloyds is even earning more interest on the money it leaves with the central bank.

Lloyds is a much smaller bank than it was before the 2008 crash, but one of reasons it trades at a fraction of its pre-2008 share price is interest rates. We’ve had more than a decade of near-zero interest rates. Now, finally, lending margins are increasing, substantially.

A boost from the new cabinet

It’s not going to be as big as some expected, but banks are net-gainers from the new Chancellor’s budget. Some thought that banks would be big winners. Corporation tax has been frozen at 19% (not lifted to 25%) and some analysts speculated that the bank surcharge tax would be reduced, as planned by Rishi Sunak, to 3% from 8%.

However, the latter reduction has been scrapped. So, going forward, banks will pay 19% corporation tax plus the original 8% surcharge. There’s a net gain for banks of 1% under the new chancellor. It’s small, but it’s still a win.

New projects

One project of Lloyds’ that I particularly like is its plan to enter the rental market, buying 50,000 homes over the next 10 years. I see property as a fairly safe area of the economy and this project should become a steady income generator. After all, the UK has an acute housing shortage.

For me, Lloyds is a strong buy right now. I already own Lloyds shares, but would buy more at the current price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yields! Should I buy these UK high-dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks offer dividend yields far above the market average. Should I snap up these big-paying UK shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend stocks I’d buy with my last £5,000!

| Royston Wild

The falling stock market has supercharged dividend yields this year. Here are two high-dividend stocks I'd buy to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Can I trust this FTSE 100 stock with its whopping 17.5% dividend yield?

| Dr. James Fox

This housebuilder has the largest dividend yield on the FTSE 100. But it's so big, can it really be trusted…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BAE Systems shares for lifelong passive income?

| Royston Wild

The BAE Systems share price has rocketed in 2022. Here's why I'm thinking of jumping on the bandwagon to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares for its near-6% dividend yields?

| Royston Wild

BT's sinking share price has driven dividend yields to exceptional levels. So should I snap up the telecoms giant to…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Woodbois share price upwards

| Alan Oscroft

Is the Woodbois share price starting on a sustainable new run? Here are a few of the unknowns that could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 90%, is Aston Martin’s share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price is crumbling as worries over its balance sheet mount. Is the luxury carmaker now an irresistible…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Scottish Mortgage shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

The price of Scottish Mortgage shares is at a healthy discount to the value of its assets. Should I follow…

Read more »