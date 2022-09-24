Home » Investing Articles » I’ve ignored buy-to-let and bought these high-dividend property shares!

I’ve ignored buy-to-let and bought these high-dividend property shares!

The London Stock Exchange is packed with exceptional property stocks to buy right now. Here are two I’ve chosen for my own shares portfolio.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Getting exposure to the UK residential property sector remains a brilliant idea, in my opinion. Investors can choose to do so by investing in buy-to-let. I’ve taken another route and bought property stocks to boost my wealth.

I own shares in high-dividend FTSE 100 housebuilders Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon. I also own a stake in FTSE 250 brick manufacturer Ibstock to capitalise on surging demand for new homes.

Why wouldn’t I? Home prices in Britain continue to soar at an astonishing pace and private rents are also booming. But despite this, I’m not keen on buy-to-let for my own investment portfolio.

Costly business

This is because recent rule changes have created a drain on landlord profits. The scrapping of tax relief on items like mortgage interest, coupled with hefty costs related to increased regulation, have caused an exodus of buy-to-let investors. A jump in mortgage rates more recently has also increased the strain.

As a result, the number of landlords out there is shrinking. Estate agency body Propertymark says that the average number of homes per estate agent branch plunged to 15.6 in March 2022. This was down from 30 properties three years earlier.

As I say, rents in the UK are exploding due to a shortage of available properties. The average rent in August rose 8.5% year-on-year, according to insurance provider HomeLet.

But as Adam Male, chief revenue officer for online lettings agent Mashroom, recently told the Financial Times: “Making a profit on the rent is almost impossible if you are a new entrant to the market without a large cash deposit.”

Soaring house prices

So while buy-to-let is becoming increasingly stressful, I think those who have cash to invest will lose out by not getting exposure to property in some form. As well as those soaring rents, property prices across much of the UK continue to soar.

Average home prices grew at 19-year highs in July, according to latest ONS data. The return of Stamp Duty a year earlier flattered these numbers. But a 15.5% annual rise is still indicative of a rock-solid homes market where demand is outstripping supply.

A graphic showing that the UK needs 340,000 new houses a year
Image source: Microsoft

It’s why I’ve boosted my exposure to the housebuilding sector in 2022 by buying shares in Persimmon. This particular share celebrated “strong demand” and “robust forward sales” in its latest financial update a month ago. And newsflow has been positive across the industry.

16.5% dividend yields!

Rising interest rates pose a threat to these businesses. It’s possible that higher affordability costs will dampen sales of their new-build properties.

But it’s my opinion that the threat is reflected by the housebuilders’ rock-bottom valuations. Persimmon, Barratt and Taylor Wimpey all trade on forward P/E ratios of below 6 times.

Combined with their gigantic dividend yields, I think these high-dividend shares are brilliant buys and much better investments than buy-to-let. Forward yields for these housebuilders range between 8.9% and 16.5%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Developments, Ibstock, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ibstock. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

3 steps to retiring early with income shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks investing in income shares could help him stop working at a younger age. Here are three things…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 of the best penny stocks to buy in October!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can these two dirt-cheap penny stocks defy investor expectations and propel my portfolio to new heights over the long run?

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’d add £500 a month to a Stocks and Shares ISA to capitalise on the next bull market!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying shares today for the next bull market could propel my Stocks and Shares ISA to millionaire territory in the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Passive income investing: how I’d try to make £1,000 a month without working

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With so many dividend shares trading at a discount, investors like me have a rare opportunity to build a passive…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best UK shares to buy for the next stock market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying shares at dirt-cheap prices before the next stock market rally can unlock enormous wealth. But where can I find…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How can I make £1,000 a month in passive income from stocks?

| James J. McCombie

£1,000 per month in passive income from dividend-paying stocks is possible, but the sooner I start then the more realistic…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy now at double-digit discounts

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap UK shares is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth in the stock market. Zaven Boyrazian shares his…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d follow Warren Buffett and capitalise on this rare investing opportunity!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett's lead in capitalising on the 2022 stock market correction could unlock substantial returns in the long run.

Read more »