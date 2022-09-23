Home » Investing Articles » How much would I have to invest in dividend shares for an income of £250 per week?

How much would I have to invest in dividend shares for an income of £250 per week?

Dividend shares can be a great way to generate a reliable income, but how much capital is needed? Roland Head investigates.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

Collecting a second income from dividend shares seems like a great idea to me. But how much would I need to invest to generate a useful amount of income — say, £250 per week?

Here, I’ll look at two options and provide an example portfolio of dividend shares I’d consider buying today.

Before I start, I should point out that dividend shares won’t provide a weekly income. Most dividends are paid twice a year, so I’d have to manage these payouts myself to provide a weekly income.

Quick, simple and easy

The easiest safest option, in my view, would be for me to put all of my capital into a FTSE 100 index tracker fund.

Investing in a tracker fund would mean that I’d have limited risk of being affected by problems at a single company. However, I would have quite heavy exposure to sectors such as mining and banking, which have a big weighting in the lead index.

The average forecast dividend yield of FTSE 100 stocks is about 3.9% at the moment. To generate an income of £250 per week — equivalent to £13,000 per year — I’d need about £335,000.

A higher yield from dividend shares

A 3.9% yield doesn’t seem too bad to me. But I’m pretty sure I could do much better by investing directly in a smaller number of dividend shares.

This approach would leave me with more concentrated exposure to fewer companies, which could be a risk. On the other hand, picking stocks means I’d be able to avoid companies I don’t want to own. That would leave me free to focus on the stocks I think offer the best dividends.

I’d plan to build portfolio of 20 stocks. In my experience, this number provides a good balance between diversification and focus. It’s also low enough to be manageable — I’d need to keep track of these companies’ performances myself.

Which FTSE 100 stocks would I buy?

I’ve built a quick example portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m familiar with and would be happy to buy today.

These shares have an average forecast dividend yield of 5.5%. This payout is expected to be covered twice by forecast earnings, on average. I’m comfortable with that, as I think it should provide a decent margin of safety.

CompanyForecast dividend yield
Barratt Developments9.3%
Phoenix Group8.4%
Vodafone7.3%
British American Tobacco7.0%
NatWest Group6.7%
Landsec6.5%
DS Smith6.3%
Admiral6.3%
BT Group5.8%
National Grid5.3%
WPP5.1%
Schroders4.8%
Tesco4.8%
BP4.7%
DCC4.2%
CRH4.0%
Unilever3.7%
BAE Systems3.4%
Coca-Cola HBC3.4%
AstraZeneca2.7%
Average yield5.5%

I’d want to do more in-depth research on these companies before hitting the ‘buy’ button. But in my view, these are all good quality names with solid long-term prospects.

If I built a portfolio from these 20 stocks, I estimate I’d need £236,363. That’s around £97,000 less than than I’d need if I put all my capital into a FTSE 100 tracker.

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed and aren’t a replacement for cash savings. But I’d definitely be happy to take this approach to generating a regular income from dividend shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in British American Tobacco, DCC, DS Smith, NatWest Group, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group, British American Tobacco, DS Smith, Landsec, Schroders (Non-Voting), Tesco, Unilever, and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

9.3% dividend yield! Should I buy Royal Mail shares for the BIG dividends?

| Royston Wild

Royal Mail's share price is sinking again as the threat of fresh industrial action increases. But should I still buy…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

A simple dividend share I’d buy for passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why he would buy this simple FTSE 350 share in order to generate passive income within his…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Friday

| The Motley Fool

Where will the FTSE 350 go on mini-budget day?

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Forget cash! I’m sticking with my Stocks and Shares Isa despite rising interest rates

| Harvey Jones

The Bank of England has increased base rates again but I still reckon I'll get a better return from a…

Read more »

Train travelling through countryside
Investing Articles

Fracking: a UK share I’m considering as Liz Truss lifts the ban

| Mark Tovey

Following PM Liz Truss' decision to re-start fracking, I have been looking at a UK share that could benefit from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The shoe is on the other foot: why I think Warren Buffett might like Dr. Martens

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines why Warren Buffett’s value investment style has led him to potentially add Dr. Martens to his portfolio.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I wanted to earn £100 a month from dividend shares, what should I do?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's approach to earning extra income involves investing in dividend shares. Here's the lowdown on key steps he would…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Here’s why I own these 2 defensive UK shares!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains why he added two UK shares to his holdings. He notes their defensive capabilities in particular.

Read more »