Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much I’d need to invest to earn passive income of £1,000 a month

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to earn passive income of £1,000 a month

Investing in shares is a great way of building a passive income. So how much should I put away each year to fund a comfortable retirement?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

The State Pension isn’t enough to secure a fun-packed retirement, and I’ll supplement mine by building a passive income from shares.

My chosen way of doing this is to invest in dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks, as they offer some of the most generous shareholder payouts in the world. Today, the index yields a steady income of 3.93% a year. That should rise over time, as companies listed on the index look to increase their dividends as profits rise.

This is how I’m building passive income

Some FTSE 100 stocks would give me a far higher passive income than that. Mining giant Anglo American currently yields 9.07% a year, while insurer Aviva offers income of 8.73% and Barratt Developments yields 8.81%. All three are dividend aristocrats, and I haven’t even got past the Bs.

The FTSE 100 is fertile ground for investors like me, who want the highest possible passive income in retirement.

These yields are not guaranteed though. As we saw in the financial crisis and again during the Covid pandemic, companies can cut them in times of trouble. Yet management will only do that in extremis, because investors don’t like it.

Let’s say I invested in a spread of FTSE 100 stocks, so I bagged that average yield of 3.93% (even though I reckon I could do better).

Now assume I wanted to generate £1,000 a month of passive income, which adds up to £12,000 a year. To achieve that, I would need to build an investment portfolio of £305,344. So that’s the capital target I have to aim for.

Of course, if I drew my passive income from a pool of FTSE 100 offering higher yields, I could generate the same passive income from a smaller portfolio. If my stock picks yielded on average 6% a year, I could generate £1,000 a month from a portfolio of just £200,000.

I think that target is achievable, even for newbie investors. Take someone who is 35 today, and plans to retire at 68. They still have 33 years to build the portfolio they need.

Tax-free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA

If they invested £200 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, and their investments grew by 7% a year, on average, they would have £305,421 by age 68. That’s enough to generate a decent passive income, entirely free of tax.

This highlights the importance of investing as early as possible. The first £1 invested is the most important, because it has longest to compound and grow. Naturally, there is no guarantee that my portfolio would grow at an average rate of 7% a year, although that is roughly what the FTSE 100 has delivered over the decades.

On the other hand, it could grow at an even faster rate, giving me an even larger pool of money to generate my passive income. Even if I don’t hit that target, I will still enjoy a more comfortable retirement then if I relied solely on the State Pension.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

3 takeaways from the UK mini-budget that will impact the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the announcements from the Chancellor this morning and shares how he thinks it will help the stock…

Read more »

couple sitting on floor and enjoying new home
Investing Articles

How I’d use this FTSE 100 company to boost my dividend income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines how they would increase their portfolio dividend income through a unique FTSE 100 REIT opportunity...

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Will investing £10,000 in these shares get me an Aston Martin before I retire?

| James Beard

If he invested £10,000 today in Aston Martin shares, will James Beard be able to afford the car of his…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

At 330p, is the easyJet share price now dirt-cheap?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods questions why the easyJet share price is still so low, given an improvement in capacity and financial results.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are snapping up National Grid shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

National Grid's share price continues to sink. But some eagle-eyed investors are using this weakness to grab a bargain. Here's…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price has collapsed. I am buying for recovery

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Sports share price has been racy -- but heading in the wrong direction. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares to buy with £100 a month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at two UK shares that could be exciting investments for him with a monthly sum of as…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

9.3% dividend yield! Should I buy Royal Mail shares for the BIG dividends?

| Royston Wild

Royal Mail's share price is sinking again as the threat of fresh industrial action increases. But should I still buy…

Read more »