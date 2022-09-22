Home » Investing Articles » How investing £100 a week in falling stocks can make me chunky passive income

How investing £100 a week in falling stocks can make me chunky passive income

Jon Smith explains a contrarian view about why investing in falling stocks could help him to boost his passive income levels.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

Just because the market is falling, I don’t have to simply sit on my hands until the next bull market arrives. Sure, it’s never nice to see stocks in the red in my portfolio. But as an income investor, I can actually take advantage of moves lower to pick up better dividend yields for long-run passive income. Here’s my plan of action.

Why a fall isn’t a bad thing

To understand why I want to invest £100 a week in stocks even when the market is falling, I need to understand the dividend yield calculation. It’s comprised of the dividend per share and the current share price. Usually, the dividend per share only changes a couple of times a year. But the share price changes every day!

So, if the share price falls but the dividend stays the same, the dividend yield increases. At this point, I can buy the stock and benefit from this yield enhancement. I’m still open to the risk that the dividend per share changes in the future. Yet this is both a risk and a potential reward. The dividend payment might increase, it’s not always going to be cut.

Over the course of the next few years, taking advantage of a falling stock market by increasing my exposure to income stocks is a smart play. Not only do I manage to pick up income during tough times, but in the long run I should expect the share price to also rally.

Using £100 a week to build passive income

From my calculations, I should be able to find £100 a week to invest. I’ll need to cut back on some spending, but ultimately I don’t think it’s an unrealistic target to aim for.

With the money, I’m going to set a filter to help me find the right stocks to invest in. I’m filtering for any stocks that have paid out a dividend for at least the past three consecutive years. I’ll add a filter for any of these shares that have also fallen by at least 10% in the past month. I do need to take into account the longer-term share price movements. But for the purpose of this strategy, I want to snap up a falling stock quickly.

If I reinvest all my dividends, my total pot can grow to make me some chunky passive income. If I manage to average a yield of 6% over the next 10 years, I’ll have an account value of just over £66,000. If I want, I can then enjoy income of £3,960 a year going forward!

Clearly, I do need to be aware that buying a stock that’s falling is risky. It could continue to fall after I buy it. If I have to sell the stock in the near future for a particular reason, I could sell at a loss. But I’m trying to lower this risk by holding for the long term. I’m also diversifying the shares I invest in. In my opinion, it’s a manageable risk when I consider the rewards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Why I am not building my passive income stream only from dividend stocks

| Anton Balint

Building a stable revenue stream from dividend stocks may be one of the most reliable solutions to generate passive earnings,…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in the FTSE 100 while it’s still dirt-cheap 

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 looks good value right now and I reckon it's a much easier and tax-efficient way to invest…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

I was wrong about the boohoo share price and it cost me money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

boohoo's share price has tanked over the last year and Edward Sheldon is feeling the pain. So what should he…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy cheap FTSE shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Disinflation is charging towards us and I reckon that's good for FTSE shares and the businesses behind them. So I'm…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

6 top stocks to buy as protection from rising interest rates!

| Royston Wild

In periods of high inflation investors need to tread carefully to protect their wealth. Here are some key strategies I…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

With a 7% dividend yield as his aim, our writer considers the best income-generating options for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is up 11% in a year. What comes next?

| Christopher Ruane

A double-digit increase in the Lloyds share price over the past year has attracted our writer's attention. He considers what…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 recovers some of its earlier losses...

Read more »